Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Game modes, system requirements, and more details compared

Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite are two of the most widely played low-end device-friendly battle royale games.

These titles have multiple gameplay modes, different system requirements, and different approaches towards graphics.

Today's article compares Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite based on the criteria mentioned above to find out which is better as of June 2021.

System requirements

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Graphics

The graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are different from each other. The former is inclined towards depicting a realistic feel of the battlefield, whereas Free Fire is more arcade-centric and cartoonish.

PUBG Mobile Lite Lite has greater map detailings and supports HD gaming up to 60 FPS frame rates. Free Fire also has UHD (Ultra HD) support with 60 FPS frame rates on 4 GB RAM devices and above.

Gameplay modes

Free Fire provides its players with a range of gaming options. But it is important to note that several gameplay modes are often changed and frequently replaced by new multiplayer modes.

Ranked Game

Classic

Clash Squad (Ranked and non-ranked)

Bomb Squad

Bermuda Remastered (Classic and Ranked)

PUBG Mobile Lite also has enticing gameplay modes with various sub-modes in the 'Arcade' section. Here are all the match types:

Gameplay modes in PUBG Mobile Lite

Battle Royale Arcade: TDM Warehouse, Assault the Ruins, Payload, War, War RPG

Verdict: Free Fire or PUBG Mobile Lite ?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are great BR titles for catering to low-end device users. Keeping in mind the number of gameplay modes and better graphics, PUBG Mobile Lite is the winner. But considering the various dynamic features in a battle royale title, Free Fire is the obvious winner.

Both have multiple modes and decent graphics, and in the end, it comes down to the individual choice/preference of a player.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Choosing one game over the other depends on the player's preference.

