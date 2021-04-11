PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game has more maps and game modes in April 2021?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most prominent leaders in the Esports community. Both feature several maps and gameplay modes that help players experience the diversity of the game.

Both share the same core of battle royale. However, it includes different maps and gameplay modes.

This article shares a detailed insight into all the latest maps and modes currently available in Free Fire and PUBG Mobile in April 2021.

PUBG Mobile or Free Fire, which one of them has more and better gameplay modes and maps in April 2021?

Maps in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is renowned for its Battle Royale concept, and the title also justifies itself by offering five different maps. The Classic battle royale maps in PUBG Mobile are Erangel, Karakin, Livik, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Karakin is the latest addition to the BR map section replacing Vikendi, which was present earlier, but has been removed temporarily.

Maps in Free Fire

Currently, Free Fire hosts three major battle royale maps: Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. However, in one of the most recent social media posts, Garena declared that the fan-favorite Bermuda Remastered would soon be added to the game permanently. The official social media post said:

"As announced previously, Bermuda Remastered will be a permanent map after the patch update that's coming soon! Other than that, the Kalahari map will also be an option for you to download."

Gameplay modes and sub-modes in PUBG Mobile

Gameplay modes in PUBG Mobile

There are plenty of gameplay modes and sub-modes available in PUBG Mobile. They are:

Classic: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Karakin Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War EvoGround: Payload 2.0, Power Armor Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

Gameplay modes in Free Fire

Free Fire offers a lot of gameplay variety. It also offers a variety of game modes to its fans. Modes are, however, altered frequently, and new modes are often added. The following are the game modes that are currently available on Free Fire:

Ranked Game Classic Clash Squad (Ranked and non-Ranked) Cosmic Racer

Verdict: Which game has more maps and modes?

Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are excellent performers and offer unique maps and gameplay modes to their players.

However, PUBG Mobile is the clear winner concerning more maps and gameplay modes. There are over 10 gameplay modes and sub-modes, whereas Free Fire has 4-5.

However, both are equally good and efficient in terms of better gameplay experience in catering quality to their users.

