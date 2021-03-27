Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices in March 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are incredibly popular battle royale games among players with low-end devices. Both games are optimized to be used on low-end smartphones and have small device requirements.

This article compares the system optimization and performance of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire to determine which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices in 2021.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Advertisement

Gameplay

Both titles have traditional battle royale elements, which involve players fighting for survival on a battleground.

In PUBG Mobile Lite, 60 players land on an island to loot weapons and kill opponents until they are the last man/team standing. In Free Fire, 50 players land on a battleground to fight for the Booyah.

The average duration of a BR match in both these titles is 15-20 minutes.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite provides a more natural and dynamic environment for players. It features several contrasting graphics and images. It also runs at 60 FPS frame rates on high-end devices.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Free Fire's graphics look more like arcade games. The title has decent color contrast and supports 60 FPS frame rates on high-end devices.

Conclusion

Since PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are designed for low-end Android devices, both games will run smoothly on 2 GB RAM devices.

However, Free Fire provides much more variety than PUBG Mobile Lite when it comes to gameplay style. Therefore, players can choose Free Fire if they want a better user experience.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions, and players can choose whichever game they'd like to play.

Also read: Chrono vs Jai in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad in March 2021?