Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 3 GB RAM Android devices in March 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are battle royale games that are made for players with low-end Android devices.

Despite being made for low-end smartphones, both games offer impressive performance on mid-range and high-range devices as well.

With 3 GB RAM Android devices being one of the most popular mid-range devices, this article compares Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite to see which is a better choice for this range of smartphones. The two games will be compared based on their gameplay, graphics and device requirements.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay style

Since PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are based on the battle royale theme, both games see players dropping on an island to battle it out against each other.

While PUBG Mobile Lite has 60 players in the lobby at a time, Free Fire sees 50 players dropping on the island.

BR matches in both titles take around 15-17 minutes to complete.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite has more detailed and realistic visuals. Its outstanding map specifications and design make the gaming experience engaging.

Free Fire's visuals, on the other hand, are more cartoonish and are not as detailed as PUBG Mobile Lite. However, the game provides vivid color schemes that add to the player's experience.

Conclusion

Free Fire's graphics are not as detailed as PUBG Mobile Lite's (Image via Imageshack)

Since they were made for 1 GB and 2 GB RAM devices, both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite run smoothly on Android devices with 3 GB RAM.

While there is very little difference between the two titles' gameplay and graphics on 3 GB RAM devices, players can opt for Free Fire if they want better in-game features.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal opinions, and players can choose whichever game they want to play.