Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices in May 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two popular battle royale games designed specifically for low-end Android smartphones. They both aim to capture a larger audience by targeting low-end Android smartphone users.

This article compares the gameplay and graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire on mid-range smartphones with 4 GB RAM in order to determine which is better.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire for 4 GB RAM devices

Free Fire

Minimum System Requirements:

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum System Requirements:

Download Size - 610 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay comparison

Both games are from the battle royale genre which means players win matches by being the last person standing on the virtual battlefield. In PUBG Mobile Lite, 60 players battle it out on an island to win matches.

In Free Fire 50 players land on an island and battle it out to win the match. In both games, matches last about 15-20 minutes.

Graphics

The maps in PUBG Mobile Lite carry more detail and richer texture, providing the player with a more immersive gameplay experience. The game does run smoothly on Android devices with 4GB of RAM, but can deliver up to 60 FPS on higher end devices.

Graphics comparison of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire

Free Fire's graphics have been optimized for lower end devices, in fact the even with the recommended 2 GB RAM the game delivers a smooth 30 - 45 FPS experience. With a 4 GB RAM device the game can deliver up to 60 FPS, and with high end devices this can now be pushed to 90 FPS.

Verdict: Which is better?

Both of these behemoths of the mobile battle royale genre have been designed to run on almost any smartphone. PUBG Mobile Lite is a little more graphic intensive but provides a more immersive experience overall. Free Fire being a little less graphic intensive includes more interactive features like pets and other NPCs.

Players looking for a highly interactive battle royale experience should check out Free Fire. However, for a straightforward battle royale experience PUBG Mobile Lite is the better option.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author. Players can always have their own views and choices.

