Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game has better graphics for high-end phones in April 2021?

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite are well-known titles in the Battle Royale genre with substantial user bases worldwide. Apart from the BR theme, the common attribute is that both are made for low-end phones.

Yet, several users also play these titles on high-end devices (6 GB RAM or above). It is pretty evident that on such devices, both these titles will run seamlessly.

This article compares their features and device specs to determine which of Free Fire or PUBG Mobile Lite is better for high-end phones in April 2021.

PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire for high-end phones in April 2021?

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 680 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay themes and features

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite share the same Battle Royale core. Hence, players need to be the last men standing to win a match.

In PUBG Mobile Lite, 60 players fight it out on an island to beat opponents and win the match. Free Fire sees 50 players land on an island with the same goal of fighting and surviving to win the game.

A single match lasts for roughly the same amount of time in both titles, about 20 minutes.

Graphics and visualization

PUBG Mobile Lite is more realistic, much like its original variant, PUBG Mobile. It offers players a more natural environment. The game includes a lot of map visuals as well as illustrations with a lot of contrast. The game also runs effortlessly on high-end devices at 60 FPS frame rates.

Free Fire also has beautiful color contrast details but lacks a realistic touch. However, the HD quality textures and smooth frame rates on high-end devices are attractive.

Verdict: Which is better for a high-end phone?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are for low-end Android devices, meaning both will perform phenomenally on high-end phones. Devices with good quality processors and a RAM of 6 GB and above can run both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite at max capacity.

But Free Fire is better at providing a more versatile experience to users. It offers a better experience and a greater variety of gameplay modes, maps, and features.

