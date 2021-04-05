Sakura Blossom season missions in Free Fire: Everything you need to know

Garena Free Fire launched the Sakura Blossom event today (April 5th). The event promises exciting rewards that can be earned by exchanging Gold Flower tokens.

The Tophat Bunny Backpack skin is one of the most sought-after rewards of the Sakura Blossom event. Players can obtain it by simply completing certain tasks and missions in the event.

This article takes a look at the new Sakura Blossom event and its missions in Free Fire.

What is the Sakura Blossom event in Free Fire?

The Sakura Blossom event is a time-limited event that requires players to complete various tasks in order to earn Gold Flower tokens. Players can then exchange these Gold Flower tokens for free rewards.

This event started on April 5th and will end on April 12th.

Here is a list of rewards that can be obtained in the Sakura Blossom event:

Tophat Bunny backpack skin - 12 gold flowers

Weapon Royale Voucher - 10 gold flowers

Scan - 2 gold flowers

How to play and exchange rewards in Free Fire's Sakura Blossom event

To participate in Free Fire's Sakura Blossom event, players must first earn Gold Flower tokens by completing various tasks. Here is a list of tasks that players can complete to earn the tokens:

Play Free Fire for 15 minutes.

Play 2 squad BR mode matches.

Kill 5 enemies in any mode.

Win 1 Clash Squad mode match.

After completing all the missions and collecting all the gold flower tokens, players can claim the free rewards, which include the Tophat Bunny Backpack skin.

Players can follow the steps given below to claim the rewards:

Tap on the 'Events' tab and go to the Sakura Blossom event

Step 1: Players must first run Free Fire and go to the "Events" section. They should then collect all the Gold Flower tokens from the Sakura Blossom tab after completing the tasks.

Tap on the "Exchange" tab

Step 2: Next, players should tap on the "Exchange" tab. They can exchange or redeem the reward with the Gold Flower tokens that they have earned.

