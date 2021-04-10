Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game provides a better battle royale experience on low-end devices?

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite offer some of the best battle royale experiences in the mobile gaming industry. Both titles were developed for low-end devices.

This article will compare and analyze the system requirements of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite as well as their gameplay mechanism and style. It will then determine which game offers a better battle royale experience on low-end devices.

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Battle royale mode and gameplay style

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite have a battle royale mode. In this mode, players drop onto an island and gather sufficient loot and weapons to be able to fight against one another. The last man/team standing at the end of the match wins the game.

While PUBG Mobile Lite sees 60 players landing on the island in a BR match, Free Fire only allows 50 players in a battle royale match.

Although the number of players varies in these titles, the minimum time required to complete a match is the same. Players will take approximately 15-20 minutes to complete a single BR match in both games.

Free Fire has a lot of features that are unique to the game. Features like advanced weapons, as well as characters and pets with special abilities, largely contribute to the uniqueness of the game.

In comparison, PUBG Mobile Lite has more traditional battle royale elements.

Conclusion: PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire?

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite have the same device requirements for low-end devices and will run smoothly on devices that have 1 GB or 2 GB of RAM. However, when it comes to the battle royale experience, both titles are unique in their own way, and the choice ultimately depends on the player's preference.

Players who are more inclined towards having a dynamic and unique experience can pick Free Fire. Meanwhile, players who want the simple and classic battle royale experience can opt for PUBG Mobile Lite.