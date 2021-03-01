Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices in March 2021?

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have attained immense success in esports culture, and they have been massive contributors to the growth of the industry in many countries.

These titles offer a rich and immersive gaming experience to players and share the same battle royale core. However, their approach towards gameplay is not the same, and the device requirements also vary.

This article compares the two titles based on their gameplay and graphics approach and their device requirement to see which one will be better for 4 GB RAM Android devices in March 2021.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 680 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay style

PUBG Mobile offers a grand battle royale experience and hence provides 100 players landing on an island. At the same time, Free Fire offers 50 players landing on the ground with a much shorter and intense combat experience.

Hence, the duration of these matches varies. A single game in PUBG Mobile runs for 30 minutes at least. In comparison, Free Fire hosts a single game for about 10-15 minutes with an intense gaming experience.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile offers impressive graphics with effortless performance on high-end devices. The game provides life-like immersive visual textures with in-depth map detailings and high color contrast frames.

Free Fire also provides great graphics options with vibrant and colorful frames and a seamless experience in low-end phones.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which is better?

Both titles are massive and have substantial player bases all across the world. PUBG Mobile can offer excellent graphic optimization on high-end devices but falls short on mid-range devices having 4 GB RAM. The game is heavy, and hence, requires much more RAM optimization, causing the gameplay to be laggy and choppy.

Free Fire is specially made for low-end smartphones, and thus, it will perform a lot better on mid-range (4 GB of RAM) devices. The game does not have heavy and rich graphics and thus puts a lesser load on the device, offering a better and smooth gameplay experience.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.