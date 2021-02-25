TSG Ritik vs Gaming Tamizhan: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021

TSG Ritik is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He owns a YouTube channel called TWO-SIDE GAMERS. The channel boasts 7.06 million subscribers.

Gaming Tamizhan is another popular Tamil content creator on YouTube who owns a channel bagging 1.96 million subscribers.

This article will compare the in-game stats of two of these prominent faces to see who is better.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik's lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has played 10758 squad matches in Free Fire and has emerged victorious in 2170 of them, maintaining a win rate of 20.17%. He has secured 25501 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.97.

The content creator has also played 2338 duo games and has triumphed in 257 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.94%. With a K/D ratio of 2.13, he has 4438 frags in this mode.

TSG Ritik has played 859 solo games in Free Fire and has won on 53 occasions, making his win rate 6.15%. He has accumulated 1650 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik's ranked stats

In the current ranked season, TSG Ritik has played 190 squad games and has 32 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 16.84%. He has 591 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.74 in this mode.

He also played 4 games in the duo mode, where he managed to kill 12 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.00. Ritik also played 2 solo games in the ranked season with 1 kill.

GT King’s Free Fire ID and stats

GT King’s Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

GT King's lifetime stats

GT King has played 17054 squad games to date and has emerged victorious in 3435 of them, maintaining a win rate of 20.14%. He has registered 47599 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The content creator also has 159 victories in 1705 duo matches, making his win rate 9.32%. With a K/D ratio of 1.99, he has 3076 kills in this mode.

GT King has won 48 of the 659 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 7.28%. He has registered 1430 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.34.

Ranked stats

GT King's ranked stats

GT King has played 451 squad games in ranked season 19 and has triumphed in 92 of them, making his win rate 20.4%. He has bagged 1416 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.94 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 31 ranked duo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has racked up 70 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.26.

GT King has played 9 ranked solo games and has 12 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 1.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad mode, GT King has a better K/D ratio than Ritik. However, the latter displays a better win rate than the former. In the duo mode, TSG Ritik has both better win rate and K/D ratio stats than GT King. However, in the solo mode, GT King displays a superior win rate and K/D ratio stats than Ritik.

In the ranked squad mode of Season 19, GT King is much superior and has a better win rate and K/D ratio than Ritik's. However, as neither of these players has played many games in the ranked duo and solo mode this season, it will not compare them based on those stats.

