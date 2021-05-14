Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better for 6 GB RAM Android devices in May 2021?

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile provide players with a rich and immersive gameplay experience while sharing the same battle royale core. But their approach to gaming is not the same, and the device specifications also differ.

This article contrasts these two titles based on their gameplay, graphics approaches, and device requirements to determine which is a better choice for Android devices with 6 GB of RAM in May 2021.

Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile for 6 GB RAM Android devices

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements (For Android)

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 3 GB

Storage: 5 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 625 equivalent

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay mechanism

PUBG Mobile offers a grand BR experience, with 100 players arriving on the island. Free Fire sees 50 players landing on the ground, leading to a faster-paced and more versatile gameplay experience.

As a result, the duration of these matches varies. A single game in PUBG Mobile lasts for about 35 minutes. In contrast, Free Fire matches last about 15 minutes.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile has impressive graphics and seamless performance on high-end smartphones. The game has lifelike immersive visual textures, extensive map detailing, and frames of high color contrast.

Free Fire also has outstanding graphics options, such as vibrant and colorful frames, and a seamless experience even on low-end devices.

Verdict: Which is better?

6 GB RAM phones are high-end devices and the best BR title to play on high-end devices is undoubtedly PUBG Mobile. On such devices, the game will run flawlessly with its max cap settings. It can even allow 90 FPS frame rates on some devices.

Free Fire is also a brilliant option for 6 GB RAM devices as it will run seamlessly with max settings. However, for a richer and more realistic BR experience, players must opt for PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the opinion of the writer.

Also read: Chrono vs Jai in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad in March 2021?