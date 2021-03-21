Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game has more maps and game modes in March 2021?

Two of the most noteworthy Battle Royale games in the esports world are PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

They have excellent and immersive gaming interfaces, but they vary in gameplay style, graphics, mechanisms, maps, and modes.

This article compares the gameplay modes and maps in these titles to see which one has the better and more maps and modes.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Maps and modes in March 2021

Maps

In the Classic mode of PUBG Mobile, there are several battle royale maps available. There are five maps in the game: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Livik.

Erangel is 8x8 km in dimension, and as is Miramar, making them the largest of all arenas, whereas Livik is the smallest.

Free Fire includes three main maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. The largest arena is Bermuda; Purgatory is much smaller, while Kalahari is the smallest arena.

Gameplay modes

PUBG Mobile has several gameplay modes and sub-modes. Here is the list for all the gameplay modes of PUBG Mobile:

Gameplay modes in PUBG Mobile

Classic (Battle Royale)

Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War

EvoGround: Payload 2.0, Power Armor

Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Assault

Metro Royale

Free Fire also offers many gameplay modes to its players. However, the modes change frequently, and new modes are brought in very often:

Gameplay modes in Free Fire

Ranked Game

Classic

Clash Squad (Ranked and non-Ranked)

Big Head

Conclusion: Which title has better and more maps and modes?

In terms of diversity in maps, especially BR maps, PUBG Mobile dominates with five major arenas on offer.

In the gameplay mode, too, PUBG Mobile is the clear winner as it offers 12 to 13 game modes (including sub-modes) to players. However, Free Fire only provides 5 to 6 game modes for the players to explore.

Nevertheless, both titles are excellent in catering to their users with rich and impressive graphics and gameplay mechanisms.

Note: All these games regularly bring in updates along with new maps and modes. Hence, the maps and modes discussed here are the current maps and modes present in the two titles.