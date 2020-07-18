Free Fire has an enormous arsenal of weapons that players can use on the battlefield, across various maps. With 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, it is evident that the game is a highly-popular option among users.

Players in Free Fire mostly look out for guns that have the greatest damage, so as to quickly take down enemies. With that in mind, we take a look at the guns that do highest damage in Free Fire.

Top five guns with highest damage in Free Fire

#1 M1887

M1887 with stats (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

The M1187 has the highest damage (100) in Free Fire. The double shotgun has a magazine size of 2, but does not have provisions for any attachments. It is only useful for close-quarters combat.

#2 SPAS12

SPAS 12 with stats (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

The SPAS deals damage of 97 points, and the size of the magazine is 5, which can be increased by attaching a magazine. However, it fires only a single shot at a time, making it a high-risk high-return weapon, and missing the shot likely means you are close to dead.

#3 M1014

M1014 with stats (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

This weapon has damage points of 94 and a magazine size of 6. The stock is the only attachment that players can use with this firearm. Like any other shotgun, it is also very lethal in close combat, and has the lowest reload time among all shotguns.

#4 AWM

AWM with stats (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

AWM is considered to be one of the best weapons in Free Fire. It has a damage of 90 and has five bullets per magazine. The Silencer, Muzzle and Magazine can be attached to this firearm, which comes with a pre-attached 8x Scope, making it a perfect choice for long-range battles.

#5 KAR98K

Kar98K with stats (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

This is the second sniper on this list, and like AWM, it deals 90 damage and has a magazine size of 5. It also comes with a pre-attached 8x. However, the difference between the two is the range. KAR98K has a range of 84 in comparison to the 91 of AWM. Players can only attach the silencer and muzzle to this firearm.

All stats have been taken from the official Garena Free Fire website. It also has to be noted that there are several other guns with a damage of 90.

The list mentioned above is based on damage of guns only, and is not an overall comparison, since several other factors have to be considered for that.