Free Fire Wheel of Discount event: Get up to 80% discount on rare items

Free Fire's Wheel of Discount event is probably the most awaited one when it comes to heavy discounts on in-game items. Through this event, players can avail massive discounts on specific Free Fire items including characters, costumes, weapon skins and more.

A Wheel of Discount event is currently live in Free Fire for particular servers, and players can now grab their favourite bundles and pets under the shop section.

Here we look at the complete details of the Free Fire Wheel of Discount event.

Free Fire Wheel of the Discount event details

Duration of the event: 17 August to 23rd August

Steps to participate in the event:

Open Free Fire game in your device and navigate to the event section. Click on Lucky Wheel event and wait for the page to load. Spend 10 diamonds to spin the lucky wheel of discount (1st spin is free). Purchase the items you want from the list of available rewards.

Rewards:

Weekend Clubber Bundle

Diamond royale vouchers

Gold royale vouchers

Various Pets

DJ Alok and other characters

Here, we also answer some of the most common question from Free Fire gamers regarding this event.

Wheel of the Discount Event FAQ's

What is the maximum percentage of discount?

Players can avail a minimum of 50% and a maximum discount of 80% on all the items.

What's the cost of a single spin?

The first spin is absolutely free for all Free Fire players. After that, players need to pay 10 diamonds for each spin.

When will the Wheel of Discount event be released in Indian servers?

As per leaks, Indian players will see this exclusive event in the game on 21st August, just after the end of the 'Change your Fate' event.

