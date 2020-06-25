Free Fire: When will Free Fire Max release in India?

The developers currently have no plans to release Free Fire Max in India anytime soon.

The second phase of Free Fire Max beta testing has commenced in Malaysia, Bolivia and Cambodia.

Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire, and was introduced to enhance the gaming experience for the original title. It will form a separate app and will have advanced graphics and animations like new playzone effect, animated login videos, etc.

The game has gained a lot of hype among the players and recently, the second phase of beta testing has begun from 24th June 2020 in Malaysia, Bolivia and Cambodia. Now, there are a lot of doubts regarding its release in India which are cleared in this article.

Garena currently has no plans to release Free Fire Max anytime soon anywhere including India, but players of the above-mentioned countries who want to play the game can register for its beta version here. Also, there are no plans for the launch of the Free Fire Max beta version too in India.

The beta testing 2.0 will go on till 14th July 2020 and players will not require a separate account to log in to Free Fire Max. It means that they can play with the Free Fire account. Furthermore, players of both versions can also play together, thereby widening the universe of the game.

An important thing that needs to be noted is that despite being the upgraded version of the traditional Free Fire game, the players of Free Fire Max will not have any additional advantage over the other players.

Free Fire Max will require at least 2GB of RAM to run smoothly on the devices and the size of the game is yet to be revealed. The game will be available to download from the app store after its global release thus ensuring a hassle-free installation.

