Free Fire: When will the next Elite Pass arrive?

Free Fire has a variety of skins, costumes and emotes that players can obtain by various means. One of the few ways of acquiring such items in the game is the Elite Pass, which is a tier-based reward system that provides players with unique rewards in each tier.

With every pass, a fresh set of exclusive costumes, skins and other items are added to Free Fire.

In this article, we talk about when the next Elite Pass in Free Fire will arrive.

When is the next Elite Pass coming to Free Fire?

The ongoing Elite Pass in Free Fire

The ongoing Elite Pass began a few days ago and will end after 24 days. The next Elite Pass will, therefore, arrive after 24 days, i.e., in the month of September.

It is likely to cost the same, with the Elite Pass costing 499 diamonds and the Elite Bundle costing 999 diamonds. There will also be a free variant of the pass but there are only a few items that can be obtained from it.

A new set of rewards will be available for players to obtain in each tier. To climb up the tiers and get different items, they would have to earn badges by completing several missions.

Each tier requires a specific number of badges. There are three types of tasks/missions that users can complete to obtain badges. They are Daily, Elite and Veteran.

How to purchase the next Elite Pass or Elite Bundle in Free Fire?

Here’s how players can purchase the next Elite Pass or Elite Bundle in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the Elite Pass icon.

Open the game and click on the Elite Pass icon. Step 2: The Elite Pass will open up. Click on the Upgrade option.

The Elite Pass will open up. Click on the Upgrade option. Step 3: Choose either of them and process the payment using the in-game currency (diamonds).

