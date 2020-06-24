Free Fire: Which is the best pet in the game?

Pets are an important part of Garena Free Fire, and also carry with them passive abilities.

Players often look for the ideal pet based on their style of play, which can be confusing.

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game which is available for Android and iOS devices. In this game, everyone is fond of pets, of which there are a variety of choices for players. These pets aren't just for cosmetic purposes,however, as they provide little but effective benefits to players during matches.

These benefits can be levelled up as you play matches with your pet, which will drastically improve your Free Fire gameplay. Apart from benefits, these pets also accompany you throughout the match.

Knowing their importance, players might have a hard time choosing the perfect pet for themselves. On that note, here is our list of the top 5 best pets in Garena Free Fire, based on their benefits.

Best pets in Garena Free Fire

#5 Shiba

Shiba Pet in Free Fire

Shiba is an adorable dog that wears a black costume which has wings, and has a passive ability called 'Mushroom Sense'. This lets him mark one of the surrounding mushrooms on the map every 180 seconds, with each mark lasting 30 seconds.

Shiba's cooldown goes down by a considerable amount each time he levels up, and he frequently gets clues on the mushrooms. If you are not aware, mushrooms in Free Fire provide EP (Energy Points), which can act as a health kit if you are low on health. Thus, this pet can be used by aggressive players as they can constantly regenerate HP (Health Points).

#4 Robo

Robo Pet in Free Fire

Robo is a small robot with rotating ears and a passive ability named 'Wall Enforcement'. It adds a shield to the gloo wall, providing additional 60 HP, which goes up as he levels up in the game.

This pet is an excellent choice for players who like to play around their gloo walls, as it becomes really difficult for the enemy to fire at the player and break gloo walls.

#3 Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox Pet in Free Fire

Spirit Fox is an elegant looking fox which has two sticks tied to him and a passive ability called 'Well Fed'. It restores 4 HP when using a health pack, and the amount of HP gained is increased as he levels up in Free Fire.

This pet is a good choice for players who have an aggressive playstyle, as it refills their HP faster when using a health kit.

#2 Detective Panda

Detective Panda Pet in Free Fire

The Panda has a passive ability called 'Panda's Blessing', which restores 4 HP upon killing an enemy, and this amount goes up as he levels up in the game.

This means Panda is one of the best picks for players who like to play aggressively in Free Fire, as it helps them gain crucial HPs and stay alive longer in continuous gunfights.

#1 Falco

Falco Pet in Free Fire

Falco is the newest flying pet introduced in Free Fire, and his passive is 'Skyline Spree', which provides a 15% increase in gliding speed upon skydive and 25% increase in diving speed after the parachute opens (which applies to the entire team).

The numbers go up as he levels up in the game. Falco is a must-pick pet for everyone, as it grants them the ability to land earlier than their opponents, thus giving them an edge in early gunfights.

