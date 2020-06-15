Free Fire: List of pet names

Pets have been a wonderful addition to Garena Free Fire

We present you with a list of cute and stylish pet names for Free Fire.

Image credits: Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the best free-to-play battle royale games around. It enjoys a huge audience in the Indian gaming community and has given a lot of exposure to professional players.

Since its launch, Free Fire has been a fan favourite and also became the most downloaded mobile game in 2019., while also receiving the award for 'Best Popular Vote Game' from Google Play Store in the same year.

The developers of Free Fire are constantly adding new content to the game, such as events, games modes, cosmetics and pets to keep it fresh for the players.

Speaking of pets in Free Fire, they have been a great inclusion to the game, and have enabled players to keep a buddy to accompany them during matches and buff them up negligibly. They may not impact the match totally, but are nevertheless noticeable.

Free Fire Pets

Just like real life, humans form a deep bond with their pets in Free Fire as well. And if you're looking for adorable and cute names for your pet, here is a list of names for pets in Free Fire:

List of Names for your pets in Free Fire

๖ۣۜƊ☢g⚠

꧁༒•Dø͢͢͢gﾂ•༒꧂

◥꧁དℭ℟Åℤ¥༒₭ÏḼḼ℥℟ཌ꧂◤

꧁༺₦Ї₦ℑ₳༻꧂

꧁ঔৣ☬✞PeT✞☬ঔৣ꧂

*》LËĞƏÑĐ

꧁༺J꙰O꙰K꙰E꙰R꙰༻꧂

lufieէ꧂

꧁༺Pet of panda༻꧂

꧁☠︎HITMAN☠︎꧂

𒆜ᴘʜᴏᴇɴɪx𒆜

🌻ｓｕｎｆｌｏｗｅｒ🌻

ᴹᴿメSunflowerz࿐

꧁༒☬Ðєαтн☬༒꧂

◥꧁☠︎falcon☠︎꧂◤

꧁ᶜ͢ᴿ͢ᴬ͢ᶻ͢ᵞ꧂

꧁𓊈𒆜𝓟𝓻𝓸𒆜𓊉꧂

(¬_¬)ﾉBrendy

ᕕ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一killer🇬🇧

♥‿♥Roxy

Do always keep in mind that you can change the names as you like, if you are not satisfied with these results and want to explore more names for your pets.

You can go to this website (https://nickfinder.com) and customize your pet name with symbols, emojis and more, to make the name stand out over others.

