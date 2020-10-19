Free Fire: Why you can’t redeem yesterday’s Robo pet award from FFIC anymore

Free Fire consists of a wide range of in-game cosmetics that you can purchase using diamonds. This in-game currency isn't free, and you have to shell out real money to procure them. However, not all of you can spend money to get items in the game; therefore, many look for other ways to get them at no cost.

Redeem codes are one of the ways to get exclusive in-game items for free. These have 12 characters or strings, including alphabets and numbers. Free Fire India Esports had announced three different viewership milestones during the Free Fire India Championship 2020 (FFIC) finals that took place yesterday.

All three were crossed, and the redeem codes for the following rewards were released — Mechanical Wings, Wiggle Walk Emote, and Robo Pet. But many of you couldn't redeem the Robo pet reward. In this article, we discuss the reasons behind it.

Free Fire: Why you can’t redeem yesterday’s Robo pet award

FFIC's viewership rewards

The redeem codes for the rewards were released at the end of the stream. Due to an overload on the redemption centre, the players received a ‘Forbidden’ error when they were trying to log in to redeem these codes.

The period for the code was until 11:59 PM on 18th October, but due to the error, it was extended. Free Fire Esports India posted the following on its social media accounts:

“Dear Survivors! You will now be able to redeem the code FFIC-33NT-EUKA. The revised expiry has been extended to 6 AM IST, 19th October. Thank You!”

The code was made available until 6 AM IST on 19th October, i.e., today. But the time for redemption has concluded. Therefore, you will not be able to redeem the Robo pet reward from the FFIC anymore.

