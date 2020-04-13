Free Fire Wonderland: Unlock free Characters, all Legendary Guns, Character Lvl. 6 Card & more

Free Fire players should not miss this event at any cost, since these rewards are worth a lot of diamonds.

This is one of the biggest events in the history of Free Fire!

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire Wonderland has introduced one of the biggest events in the history of the game, where players can get Characters, Character Lvl. 6 card, all the legendary guns and more exclusive rewards for free. Players will have to complete the listed missions during the event period to unlock all the rewards.

The event has been introduced to celebrate Easter, and players should not miss this event at any cost, since these rewards are worth a lot of diamonds. The complete details of the events are listed below:

Full Gun Skin Unlock!

Event Period: 19th April (04:00:00) to 20th April (03:59:59)

Guns are one of the essential parts of a battle royale game, and Free Fire offers a lot of weapons and legendary gun skins. Each skin has its own ability that gives the user an extra edge over their opponent. The Full Gun Skin Unlock event offers each type of legendary gun skin for free, and players will have to complete only one task to unlock all the legendary gun skins instantly:

During the event period, just log in into the game to collect all the legendary gun skin 24 days trial for free and play to be a legend.

Full Gun Skin Unlock Event

Choose A Character!

Event Period: 19th April (04:00:00) to 20th April (03:59:59)

The Choose A Character event allows the player to get one character of his/her own choice, along with a character level 6 card for free. All the player will have to do is:

Log in into the game during the event period just like in the Full Gun Skin Unlock event.

Select one of the listed characters to unlock it for free.

The character card will get unlocked with all the characters.

Choose A Character Event

Ultimate Sunday!

Event Period: 19th April (04:00:00) to 20th April (03:59:59)

In this event, the players will be rewarded with Memory Fragments of character Kelly, an Awakening Shard and a UMP-Lively Beast permanent gun skin. Players will have to complete the following missions:

Play one match to get 100 Memory Fragments of Kelly.

Play one match to get the Awakening Shard, which can be used to awaken characters.

Booyah one time in rank mode to get the UMP-Lively Beast permanent gun skin.

Ultimate Sunday Event