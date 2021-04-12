Free Fire working redeem code for April 12th with rewards

Like numerous other titles, Free Fire features a system of reward codes, using which players can collect numerous attractive rewards, including outfits and more. Garena frequently releases them on social media and live streams.

These codes are alphanumeric and are made up of 12 characters. They can be used in Garena Free Fire by players via the official Rewards Redemption Site. It is crucial to note that players with guest accounts cannot use these codes and will have to bind their accounts.

Free Fire working redeem code for 12th April

The Paleolithic Bundle in Free Fire

Redeem code: FF7MUY4ME6SC

Reward: Paleolithic Bundle

(Note: All Free Fire redeem codes can only be used in the prescribed regions. Players in the Indonesia server can only use the code mentioned above, and others cannot claim the rewards. When they try to do so, they will face the following error message, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in this region.”)

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: They first have to visit the Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire here.

Players have to log in to their Free Fire accounts

Step 2: Next, users should log in to their Free Fire account using any of the available means: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Then, they can enter the redeem code in the text field and tap the ‘Confirm’ button to redeem the rewards.

Step 4: After successful redemption, the rewards are usually sent to the players’ accounts within 24 hours. They can be collected from the mail section and currencies are automatically credited.

If an error is displayed when using the redeem code, it is plausible that it has expired. Therefore, players cannot use it anymore, and the only thing they can do is wait for the new codes to be released by the developers.

