Free Fire ZIP file for Android: APK and OBB download links

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the current market. The game recently celebrated its third anniversary and provided its players with numerous rewards.

Players can download Free Fire from Google Play Store. They can also install the renowned game using APK and OBB files. The download link for the ZIP file is provided in this article, along with a step-by-step guide on how to install them.

Also Read: Free Fire unlimited diamonds generator: All you need to know

Free Fire ZIP files for Android: APK and OBB

For the Free Fire ZIP file link: Click here

The size of the ZIP file is 550 MB, so players must make sure that they have enough space on their device to extract and install the APK and OBB files.

How to install the game

Advertisement

Steps on how to install the ZIP file

Players can follow the steps given below to install and run the game:

Step 1: First, download the ZIP File from the link provided above.

First, download the ZIP File from the link provided above. Step 2: Extract the ZIP file. You will receive the APK and OBB files of Free Fire.

Extract the ZIP file. You will receive the APK and OBB files of Free Fire. Step 3: Next, allow ‘Installation of unknown sources’ if you haven’t enabled it yet. You can do so by navigating through the settings of your device.

Next, allow ‘Installation of unknown sources’ if you haven’t enabled it yet. You can do so by navigating through the settings of your device. Step 4: Install the APK file but do not open it.

Install the APK file but do not open it. Step 5: Copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (Create a folder with this name if there isn’t one).

Copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (Create a folder with this name if there isn’t one). Step 6: After the OBB files are copied, you can start and enjoy playing Garena Free Fire.

If you encounter an error message which states, "There was a problem parsing the package", you should consider downloading and extracting the ZIP file again.