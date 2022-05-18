Free Spins in Coin Master (May 18)

Coin Master is an internationally popular single-player smartphone game developed by Israeli firm Moon Active.

The purpose of the Coin Master is to expand your community by spinning the slot machine and collecting enough money to buy upgrades. Players can raid and attack the communities of other players in order to steal their loot. Tournaments, card collection, and pet management are among the additional gaming systems present.

One of the quickest ways to earn additional gold for upgrading is to redeem free spin incentives provided by developers via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Free Spins in the Coin Master (May 18)

This is the second consecutive free spin reward of the week - the last time the reward was released by the developers was on May 17. Once the player has used up all of their free spins for the day, they must pay real money to get additional spins or coins to upgrade their village.

However, not everyone likes spending money, and there are alternatives for the same. However, the developers of Coin Master have offered new free spins to win coins on Twitter. The following is the Twitter link to the May 18 in-game free spins reward:

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame --> No time for lion 🦁 around! 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙗 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙜𝙞𝙛𝙩 𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙎𝙋𝙄𝙉𝙎--> bit.ly/3vks1Z0 No time for lion 🦁 around! 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙗 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙜𝙞𝙛𝙩 𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙎𝙋𝙄𝙉𝙎 😉 --> bit.ly/3vks1Z0

Depending on their level of progress in the game, each player receives a different number of free spins. This means that higher-level players (with over 175 in-game levels) can win up to 200 free spins. New players, on the other hand, (with less than 25 levels) will only get 20 free spins.

How do you get free spins?

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

.

.

What are you waiting for?! --> 🤩 𝘼 𝙂𝙞𝙛𝙩 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙔𝙊𝙐 🤩What are you waiting for?! --> bit.ly/3MuL0py 🤩 𝘼 𝙂𝙞𝙛𝙩 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙔𝙊𝙐 🤩 ..What are you waiting for?! --> bit.ly/3MuL0py

Players can claim as many free spin rewards as they want until the promotion runs out. A player may only redeem the Twitter link once.

The procedure for claiming the free spins is straightforward: players must complete each level in order to obtain the maximum number of free spins:

Log in to Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram to get the free spins link shared by the developers. Make sure you have the game downloaded on your phone because the required amount of free spins will be selected automatically by the in-game level. The free spins link will take you to an in-game slot machine where you can claim your free spins. Redeem all of your free spins to earn more cash for speedier village upgrades and enhancements.

Free spins are a great way to get more coins and stay ahead of your friends and other players. Keep in mind that they will only be available for three days.

The ones released two days ago can be claimed, but not the ones released three days ago. The easiest way to stay up to date with the latest free spin links is to follow Coin Master on Twitter.

Edited by Saman