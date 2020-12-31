Free Fire: Dev Alone exclusive interview ft one hand journey, best friend, school days and more

Dev Alone aka Devendra Singh is a Freefire content creator who has over 1 million subscribers on his youtube channel. He is called a "one-handed legend," as he plays with just one hand, owing to a past injury during his childhood. His story is an inspiration to the gaming community, be it to the creators or the audience.

The 22-year-old from Alwar, Rajasthan, shares insights into his personal and professional life with Sportskeeda.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation that Dev Alone had with Ajay Assudani.

Free Fire: Dev Alone bares all in exclusive Interview

Q. How has the quarantine period been for you so far?

A. My quarantine period was very good as I was with Ab Jonty (one of my oldest friend). He is just like my brother. We started our YouTube journey together and we continued that for more than 1 year

Q. How was support from your family when you initially started gaming?

A. When I began my journey, my family certainly didn't help me. I left my home and said I'm going to study, and then I started my journey with gaming.

Q. What did you do in your school days?

A. During my school days, I was so shy. I just went to school to sleep, and after coming home, I used to play games. It was like my daily routine.

Q. What was the turning point of your career?

A. In my career, the turning point came when I met three of my friends - Jonty, Parciant, and Lusty, who motivated me to start a YouTube channel.

Q. Who is your best friend in the Freefire Community & Why?

A. Ab Jonty is one of my closest friends as he was with me when I didn't have someone around me, and he's an old friend who has stuck with me till now.

Q. Who would you be doing if not gaming?

A. It was my dream to serve our nation as a soldier, if not gaming, I would have definitely done that.

Q. Share your best Free Fire Moment of all time.

A. Going to grandmaster for the first time when it arrived in-game.

Q. What is your favorite stream moment?

A. Once, when I was playing with my team on stream, I was able to kill two players with one 1000+ IQ grenade.

Q. What question do fans ask you the most & what is its answer.

A. What happened to my hand and how I play like this?

An accident happened to me when I was a child and the doctor failed to cure me well, which led to my one hand getting damaged.

Q. Which controversy do you regret having & why?

A. I haven't been in any controversy till now and I have nothing to regret.

Q. Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

A. After 5 years I want to see myself with a Youtube gaming channel which doesn't belong to any particular game, where people just enjoy regardless of which game I play.

Here are the social media handles of the one-handed creator:-

