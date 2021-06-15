FreeLudwig - Fans of Twitch streamer Ludwig take to Twitter after YouTube ban

YouTube recently handed Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren a one-week ban after his content was flagged for "child safety." The record-breaking Twitch streamer was given the suspension live on stream, bringing an end to his 618-day upload streak on the platform.

Fans were in disbelief as YouTube's ambiguous policy surrounding strikes and takedowns resurfaced. They took to Twitter to demand justice for Ludwig using the hashtag #FreeLudwig.

Also read: "Cancel Chrissy Teigen": Model's apology for "horrible tweets" backfires as shocking new Michael Costello claims emerge

Fans take to Twitter to protest Ludwig's YouTube suspension

I've just got banned on @TeamYouTube for a week after a video got flagged for "child safety"



This means the end of my 618 day upload streak



The first time I won't upload a video in almost 2 years



Sad day — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) June 15, 2021

After reacting to the news live on stream, Ludwig posted about his situation on Twitter, calling it a "sad day" after his upload streak on YouTube came to an end.

The American recently broke the subscriber record on Twitch after gaining 273,000 during his month-long non-stop streaming subathon. For Ludwig, consistency is vital, and YouTube's suspension of his account is going to hurt.

"Hold up, boys. What the f***? I just got a community strike on my last 'You Laugh You Lose' video on my YouTube channel for "child safety." What does that even mean? And they just took it down, and I can't upload a video for a week!? My streak's going to die because of a... (trails off)."

The claim is all the more ridiculous because Ludwig was reacting to a video that was already on YouTube. Ironically, the original clip itself that allegedly violates YouTube's child safety norms is allowed to stay up.

Protesting the unfair move, the Twitch streamer and YouTube personality's fans have got the FreeLudwig hashtag trending and have been campaigning to revoke his ban.

#freeludwig he has a cute cat you have to let him free because of that 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vCCxrxpckh — kat (@parbubbles) June 15, 2021

618 DAYS *CONSISTENTLY* YOUTUBE ALLOW HIM TO UPLOAD #FREELUDWIG pic.twitter.com/2jpknsMWk3 — mogultwt central 🎲 | pride arc 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️❗️ (@mogultwt) June 15, 2021

#freeludwig we trending in this bitch, fuck youtube ❗️ pic.twitter.com/ta4sEwPflR — mogultwt central 🎲 | pride arc 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️❗️ (@mogultwt) June 15, 2021

#FREELUDWIG ALL HE DOES IS LAUGH AT FARTING MONKEY, HE DIDNT DO ANYTHING WRONG — mogultwt central 🎲 | pride arc 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️❗️ (@mogultwt) June 15, 2021

#freeludwig can we get a description PauseChamp pic.twitter.com/vPnRt1eJJi — mogultwt central 🎲 | pride arc 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️❗️ (@mogultwt) June 15, 2021

Team YouTube has yet to respond to the situation, but hopes are high that the ban can be overturned before Ludwig's upload streak is broken.

Also read: "I did not sleep with Austin McBroom": Erika Costell explains lipstick situation as fans slam Austin for "cheating"

Edited by Ravi Iyer