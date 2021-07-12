French Football star Kylian Mbappé set to appear on FIFA 22 cover for the second time in a row

EA Sports released the first official trailer for FIFA 22 just yesterday and, as expected, it became a topic for title-tattle soon after. Interestingly, EA Sports French football prodigy Kylian Mbappe is to be on the cover of one of their most successful franchises for the second consecutive time, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

While a new title in the 27-year-old franchise causes a lot of anticipation, which players will be on the cover of the game remains a hot topic.

Naturally, everyone wants their favorite player to feature on the cover of the game. However, the selection of a player is a rather long-drawn process and includes an array of factors, including recent performances, trophies and popularity.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most successful youngsters right now (Image via EA Sports)

The PSG forward has broken several records since his European debut and is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world right now, often compared to heavyweights like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The 22 year old French forward also played an instrumental role in helping France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, also scoring an insane screamer in the final.

Even though Mbappe failed to win the Champions League with PSG and also missed a crucial penalty against Switzerland, which ultimately resulted in them being eliminated from the Euros, the youngest player to reach 25 goals in the Champions League remains one of the most celebrated footballers.

Kylian Mbappe scored his 25th Champions League goal against Barcelona (Image via Goal)

This is what the French superstar had to say about him being on the cover yet again:

"Being on back-to-back FIFA covers is amazing. I have a very special relationship with the game and look forward to enjoying FIFA 22 alongside all of you."

Unsurprisingly, his immense talent and ability convinced EA Sports to feature him on the cover of FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 will feature some magnificent changes

There were a lot of rumors around EA working on some massive changes. The devs decided to put an end to our misery by releasing the first official trailer for FIFA 22.

Along with the trailer, EA dropped a lot of information around the new Hypermotion engine that will allow players to immerse themselves in raw emotion, passion and the physicality that FIFA brings to the table.

In other words, it promises to create “new animations in real time.” Career Mode has been one of the most popular attractions of the FIFA franchise. FIFA 22's Career Mode will feature a range of improvements and features that have never been seen before, including the option of creating a club, designing kits and also developing their own stadium.

Evidently, ardent followers of the franchise are extremely excited and can't wait for the game to hit the virtual shelves. Stay tuned for more updates.

