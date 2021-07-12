Will FIFA 22 be on PS4? Exploring the game's crossplay functionality for non-PS5 players

FIFA 22 is set to be released this September, and fans are wondering which consoles the game from the hit franchise is going to be available on.

With the PS5 just recently coming out, it's no surprise that FIFA 22 will be playable on the latest console. However, fans of the FIFA series who haven't upgraded their system are curious if the new game will be available for the PS4 and if they can still play alongside their friends on other systems.

FIFA 22 can be pre-ordered for Playstation 4, but crossplay with PS5 may not be possible

Thankfully, FIFA 22 will be released on the PS4. The decision to make the hit football game available on both PlayStation systems was a good one, as countless gamers around the globe haven't been able to get their hands on a PS5 yet.

One unfortunate fact for players who get FIFA 22 on the PS4 is that they won't get to take advantage of the game's features that utilize the Playstation 5's HyperMotion gameplay technology. At least they have the option to get either the Ultimate or Standard Edition of FIFA 22 on the PS4.

Another facet of FIFA 22 that may disappoint players is that there is no guarantee that PS4 gamers can play with friends on a PS5 or other consoles. While EA Sports hasn't given a direct yes or no on the topic, fans will likely have to wait until closer to October 1st to find out if they'll be able to play with those on different systems.

At the very least, there's a better chance for crossplay across Playstation generations and other company's consoles this year than there was with FIFA 21.

Fans who opt to pre-order the Ultimate edition on either console will receive various perks and bonuses. That includes four days of early access, 4600 FIFA Points, and many more valuable benefits.

While FIFA 22 officially releases later this fall, on October 1st, players who pre-order will gain access sometime around September 27th. This goes for both Playstation 4 and 5 gamers.

The new FIFA 22 will, for sure, be full of new features and exciting gameplay elements for all PlayStation players to enjoy.

PS4 users won't have to worry about missing out on the new game entirely, thanks to the decision by EA Sports to make FIFA 22 available on both consoles. Otherwise, there would have been many unhappy football video game enthusiasts, and the amount of PS5s in circulation would have declined even more.

