5 best open-world games like GTA 5 for PS5

GTA 5 has been a generation-defining game in many aspects. With the sheer size of the open world, the ability to switch between three protagonists, countless activities, a great story, and amazing side missions, GTA 5 is nothing short of a beloved title.

Rockstar Games is set to launch GTA 5 fully compatible PS5 later this year. It will have features like ray-tracing, controls taking advantage of the PS5 dual-sense controller, better frame rates and graphics, and a ton of other additions.

Before GTA 5 is released for the PS5, players should explore the following GTA-like games for the console.

These PS5 games are just like GTA 5

1) Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion is the third installment in the series. It was one of the most anticipated video games of 2020. The title has a good open-world map design like GTA 5, which gives players the freedom to do anything.

Watch Dogs Legion has managed to somewhat live up to the hype as well as players’ expectations. It features a brand new storyline with new characters and the ability to play as anyone by recruiting them in the “Resistance.”

2) Cyberpunk 2077

One of the most anticipated games of the decade, Cyberpunk 2077, was finally launched by CD Projekt RED last December. Although it had a bumpy start, there is no denying that the game has an amazing storyline. Just like GTA 5, players can customize their characters, have massive car collections, shoot or kill anyone, and do a lot more.

Besides the main story, players can indulge in side quests to level up their stats in the game.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was a masterpiece by the Polish developers. It is one of the greatest open-world RPG games ever produced. This is the third part in The Witcher series, and players jump in the shoes of Geralt of Rivia.

The game has a massive map like GTA 5 with many things to do and places to explore. Players can also customize Geralt's stats as well as the character himself.

4) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The latest release in the Assassin's Creed lineup, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, is the successor to Assassin's Creed Odessey. The game was released in November last year and continues to provide a great open-world experience.

Although it is totally different from GTA 5, it has some similarities in its open-world map and freedom given to players. It is motivated by Norse mythology, and players will get to explore old England in all its glory. In addition, it has a beautiful and mesmerizing open world for players to get lost in.

5) Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyx Rising is a next-gen title (although available for older consoles) for PS5 from Ubisoft studio. The game takes place in a large open world consisting of seven different areas inspired by the Greek gods.

The in-game character is followed by a companion bird named Phosphor, which can distinguish places of interest on the map like Assassin's Creed. The game has a beautiful feel to it, and it also offers several side objectives and optional puzzles.

