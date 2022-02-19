French superstar Kylian Mbappe makes an appearance on PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi’s FIFA 22 Twitch stream

Kylian Mbappe made a surprise appearance on PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi's Twitch stream. Kylian Mbappe joined Hakimi when he was streaming the popular football game FIFA 22 from EA Sports on Twitch.

The French superstar soccer player came into the room and chatted with his teammate Hakimi. Mbappe joked around with his teammates before joining Hakimi in playing the game for a bit.

Kylian Mbappe appears on Hakimi's stream amidst rumours of a move away from Parc des Princes

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Achraf Hakimi played the well-known football game FIFA 22. However, he received a welcome surprise towards the end of his almost three-hour-long stream.

PSG forward and fellow teammate Kylian Mbappe made his way into Hakimi's room and joined him. Not only did the PSG No. 7 join his teammates on the stream, but he also took over the controller from the right-back to join the game.

A few minutes after he took over the controller, the striker scored a poacher's goal in typical striker fashion. All three members of the stream celebrated in delight as they would on the actual football field.

The Moroccan international has been dubbed one of the best right-backs in Europe's top five leagues. He hasn't disappointed either. He has six goal involvements for PSG so far.

The former Inter defender has registered three goals and three assists in just over half a season for the French side. He has made 18 appearances for his new club, with two of those coming as substitutes off the bench.

Hakimi and Mbappe have grown quite close since the former's move to PSG at the start of the current season from Serie A title holders Inter Milan. While the former has joined the club, the latter's future with PSG has been a point of discussion for almost two seasons now.

Fans were excited after seeing Mbappe on stream (Image via Twitch)

France's No. 10 has declined to agree to a new contract with PSG. As reported by multiple news outlets, many of Europe's top teams are interested in his signature, with Real Madrid said to be the favorites.

Liverpool FC have also shown interest in the Frenchman recently. PSG, however, are trying their best to keep a hold of their talisman, with reports claiming that they've offered him humongous weekly wages that could see him become the highest-paid player in Europe.

Mbappe's appearance on Hakimi's stream was a welcome sight for the fans as well, who couldn't contain their excitement when they saw the French superstar.

