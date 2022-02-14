"He will decide" - Achraf Hakimi opens up on Kylian Mbappe's future amid rumors of PSG exit 

PSG star Achraf Hakimi has distanced himself from Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid rumors. The full-back claims he will be playing no part in the decision and it is for the Frenchman to decide himself.

While speaking with Marca ahead of the PSG vs Real Madrid clash in the Champions League, the defender was asked for his thoughts on Mbappe's future. He refused to get pulled into the issue and claimed the Frenchman will decide himself: Hakimi said:

"The truth is that I get along very well with him, we have gotten along very well from the first day. Age also matters because we have many things to see and do that we agree on. Let's see what happens, I wish him the best in his career and in his life and he will decide. We're going to enjoy it, we still have several months left together and then we'll see what happens."

Hakimi played for Real Madrid before he was loaned to Borussia Dortmund. The Moroccan eventually joined Inter Milan but ended up leaving for PSG last summer.

Marquinhos was also recently asked about the future of his teammate. The Brazilian also claimed to have no knowledge of the forward's decision. He sai

"Of course, he's very important to us, he feels it on the pitch. I don't know his decision. We're making the most of it so that we can achieve our goals and we'll see."

Will Kylian Mbappe stay at PSG and snub Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are keen on signing Kylian Mbappe this summer and have a contract ready for him. PSG are yet to tie Mbappe down to a new deal despite the Frenchman becoming a free agent at the end of the season.

Speaking to the media recently, Mbappe claimed he was yet to make a decision. He said:

"Have I made a decision over my future? No. Playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things. Although I have the freedom to do what I want in this moment, I am not going to speak with a rival or do that type of thing."

The French side take on Real Madrid in the Champions League tomorrow at the Parc des Princes.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar