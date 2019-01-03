×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

From Software News: Dark Souls/ Bloodborne Developer have two unannounced projects.

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
10   //    03 Jan 2019, 11:24 IST

Sekiro
Sekiro

Hey, there peeps! I bring you the coolest of video game news today which is about From Software, one of our favourite video game developer responsible for the likes of Dark Souls series, Demon Souls and the most recent and my personal favourite game of this generation - Bloodborne.

Okay cutting it short, In a recent interview conducted by 4gamer( via Gematsu), legendary director Hidetaka Miyazaki recently discussed his 3.5 product line which he revealed back in June of 2016.

Okay so if you don't know what this 3.5 means then be my guest.

0.5-Déraciné

1-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

2-Unannounced projects.

Get what I'm trying to say?

Miyazaki has confirmed that 2 left from the 3.5 strategies are two completely new unannounced games which have the DNA of the traditional From Software games.

Though they clearly ain't ready to show them just yet because their latest big AAA title "Sekiro Shadows Die" an action-adventure game published by Activision is scheduled to release on 22 March 2019. That's really close guys and I know just like me you people also can't control their excitement.

Advertisement

Sekiro is shaping up to be a good quality single player polished experience, the likes of which we can only expect from a From Software game right?


Déraciné
Déraciné

But anyway coming back to what those other two games might be?

0.5 is sure to be Déraciné as I mentioned above, the PS VR title From Software just released a while back and you should not miss out on this one.

The other two well, I would really really like to believe that one of them is Bloodborne 2 but From Software recently commented about the same when people started speculating about the sequel because of a certain easter egg in Deracine which I'm not going to spoil. This is what Miyazaki had to say about this though-

I’m sorry I called the speculation, but that is pure mischief. I, as well as several staffs, like the title Bloodborne, but it may have been overkill. It is one of reflection points.

So I guess Bloodborne 2 is out of the question right? But one can't be sure. Who knows it might be their marketing strategy to fool us with believing that Bloodborne 2 ain't happening and boom they reveal it during Sony's event as a PS5 exclusive and take us all by surprise.

Don't tell me its not a possibility? Right? Right?

Anyways what do you guys think about this? What could be these two unannounced games? Tell me in the comments down below.

Read more:

5 Best Shooting Games for PS4

Top 5 Cheap PS4 Games That You Should Buy

Top 5 Free PS4 Games That You Should Play

 




Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura was born to play video games and write about them, that's exactly what he's doing. :D
Bloodborne 2 Confirmed ?, "Deracine" Easter eggs hints a...
RELATED STORY
Sekiro- From Software's Brutal new adventure
RELATED STORY
Gorgeous fan film gives brief explanation of Chosen...
RELATED STORY
6 Scariest PS4 games to play on this Halloween 
RELATED STORY
Diablo Rumor: Early version of Diablo IV looked like Dark...
RELATED STORY
10 Best PS3 Games You Must Play
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best Upcoming PS4 games in 2019
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: PlayStation Awards 2018 Winners
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Stardew Valley Developer looks to begin...
RELATED STORY
The Game Awards 2019: What to expect from Sony
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us