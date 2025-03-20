Epic Board Game Frosthaven Closed Beta Test coming in March 2025, Early Access "Later This Year"

Frosthaven, Isaac Childres’ acclaimed board game is coming to PC in a Closed Beta Test later in March 2025. This is hugely exciting for fans of both Frosthaven and the game it succeeded, Gloomhaven. Both board games were funded via Kickstarter and were critically acclaimed for their depth, tactical gameplay, story, and aesthetic. Frosthaven will join Gloomhaven on PC before too long.

Ad

There will be a Closed Beta Test that runs from March to April 2025, and Early Access will be “Later This Year.” That said, we don’t have a specific date for the latter. The official website states:

"We’re thrilled to announce FROSTHAVEN, the video game adaptation of the highly acclaimed board game, coming to Steam Early Access later this year."

As a fan of both board games and tactical RPGs, I’m incredibly excited to see this come to life.

Ad

Trending

Frosthaven hits PC in a Closed Beta Test from March to April 2025

Developer Snapshot Games and publisher Arc Games are coming together to bring Frosthaven to PC in 2025, via Closed Beta Test and Early Access. Revealed during the Future Games Show, the Closed Beta will be active between March 27 at 9 am PT through April 24 at 9 am PT on Steam.

Ad

You can sign up for the Closed Beta right now, at the Frosthaven website. Snapshot Games' Julian Gollop, known for creating the X-COM franchise, will be leading the charge to bring this game to life.

Ad

Fans of the original board game will see plenty to love in Frosthaven's digital version, available to play solo or online multiplayer. Players will have access to six characters at the start, with their own playstyles and abilities. More will be unlocked throughout the campaign. Here are the base classes:

Banner Spear

Boneshaper

Drifter

Geminate

Blinkblade

Deathwalker

Whether you’re excited about the high-risk, high-reward tactical gameplay, building your own outpost, or simply playing a great game online with friends, there’s a lot to love about this tactical RPG. The Early Access version will have 35+ quests for the first two Acts of the game, with a planned 130 total for the whole campaign. The Closed Beta will have 20 quests, alongside a tutorial and introductory quests.

Ad

Isaac Childres, Game Designer/CEO of Cephalofair Games, and creator of Gloomhaven and Frosthaven, spoke about the game coming to Steam:

"I am so excited for fans to experience this massive game digitally. It is marvelous to see the world realized in such beautiful detail.”

Frosthaven promises players a faithful adaptation of the board game, bringing all the dark fantasy, tactical RPG action to life. Both newbies and fans of the previous game will be ecstatic for the latest entry. Being able to manage your resources will be important, as well as figuring out what party synergies work best for you during the epic campaign.

Ad

The Closed Beta Test for Frosthaven will run from March 27 to April 24, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.