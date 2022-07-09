5 best digital board games of all time

Digital board games have taken the gaming world by storm. Board games have shaped the childhood of many gamers, and now that the same games are getting a digital makeover, gamers around the world are ecstatic. While some board games might be purely based on luck, many are games that require strategy and coordination. Roleplay board games like Dungeons and Dragons have become household names for a reason. Furthermore, these digital versions of popular games allow fans from around the globe to connect, expanding the community even further.

Although not every great board game has a digital adaptation, there are some great options in the present market. Here are five of the best digital board game titles.

5 amazing digital board game adaptations that players can enjoy

5) Twilight Struggle

There is no shortage of history-themed board games. Consequently, there have been a few big ones over the years. However, if there's one title that stands out as one of the greatest history-themed digital board games, it is Twilight Struggle. The two-player game takes place in the Cold War era. The objective of the game is to increase your influence on the world by using spies to gain confidential information.

The gameplay revolves around cards inspired by real-world events. Players will have to use their wits to gain an advantage over their opponent. The digital edition perfectly captures the soul of the board game. Players can choose to play with AI, friends, or opponents. The digital board edition is available on PC, iOS, and Android.

4) Ticket to Ride

Ticket to Ride is one of the best board games to play with family and friends. It can be played between 2 to 5 players. The digital version of the board game version is available on PC, mobile, and most major consoles. Players have one objective - capture as many rail routes as possible. The capturing is done with the help of the correct cards.

The digital version of the board game has a very simple UI and tutorial to help new players get into the game. From capturing routes to connecting with each other, the game offers a lot. The real fun lies in forming the longest rail network with the help of secret cards.

3) Magic: The Gathering Arena

Magic: The Gathering is arguably one of the most famous card games, and Magic: The Gathering Arena is the perfect digital adaptation of the popular board game. It captures the essence of physical play without demanding complicated calculations from the players.

Players can choose to play casually or competitively, and different tournaments are held worldwide. The game is available on PC and mobile and is free-to-play. While there are microtransactions, players can always grind to collect more cards. Different expansions and new decks have been released based on real-life releases.

2) Yu-Gi-Oh DUEL LINKS! and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

This is the only entry on this list that is not one but two digital board games. Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is the older of the two games, but it offers a much more engaging presentation of the game. Players can play different cards and see the monsters come to life with in-game effects. There are plenty of cards and decks for players to try, and the game is over 5 years old.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be preferred by those who prefer a more streamlined adaptation. The game, released in 2022, is arguably one of the best digital adaptations of a board game. With over 10,000 cards and several expansions, players can enjoy unlimited potential in deck building. With cross-progression available on multiple platforms, the game is an excellent option for all Yu-Gi-Oh fans.

1) Gloomhaven

Gloomhaven has risen to fame in a surprisingly short period. Interestingly, the game relies on cooperative play as players are taken on bizarre adventures. They have to fight the monsters and evil that lurks around every corner and earn rewards to power up their characters in the process. Gloomhaven offers RPG elements in a physical board game like no other title, and it's no surprise that its digital board game version is so popular.

The digital version of the board game not only does justice to its physical counterpart but also provides an immersive experience. Players will be able to go on the same adventures in 3D worlds filled with excitement and terror. There are different modes, and players can even play with random strangers or friends. Gloomhaven is one of the best digital board game adaptations of all time, and it's steadily improving.

