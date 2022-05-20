The Floor is Healing challenge in Clash Royale is the latest in-game challenge, where players must create an 8-card deck. Players in the challenge fight on a battlefield, which is continuously healing, so using high-damage cards is the best way to win here.

Players must use unlocked cards to build a tournament deck and compete in the challenge. Players can use cards ranging from Common to Champion, so choosing one's best cards for the challenge is very important. In this article, we will look at the 5 best cards for the Floor is Healing challenge in Clash Royale.

5 best cards for the Floor is Healing challenge in Clash Royale

5) Miner

Miner card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 256

Hitpoints: 1600

Miner is a Legendary card that players can unlock after they reach Arena 4. It's a direct construction target card that you can employ to attack the enemy's troops and towers. This is one of the strongest support cards for cards like Hog Rider and Ram Rider, which are cards that target buildings. As the Miner card can burrow underground until it reaches the intended spot, it takes less damage when approaching the enemy's towers.

4) Goblin Barrel

Goblin Barrel (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

Once players reach Arena 3, they can unlock one of the finest Spell cards available. If ignored, it can cause a lot of damage to the enemy's troops and towers. When Goblin Barrel is placed on the battlefield, it shatters, releasing three goblins with high hitpoints and damage. Graveyard, Miner, Hog Rider, and Mini Pekka are examples of attacking cards that can be used along with it. Players should use it once the enemy is out of any low-elixir defense cards like Log, Arrows, Spirits or Skeletons.

3) Skeleton Army

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 108

The most popular swarm card in Clash Royale is the Skeleton Army, which players may obtain once they reach Arena 2. When this Epic card is used on the battlefield, it summons 15 Skeletons. This works very well against single-target troop cards like Mini Pekka and Knight, as well as high-damage cards like Sparky and Pekka. The Skeleton Army can also be used against Inferno Towers, allowing you to swiftly take out one of the game's greatest defensive structures. Players should check to see whether the opposition has any low-elixir cycle cards, such as Spirits, Log, and others.

2) Wizard

Wizard card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

The Wizard is a prominent anti-air card in the game that deals area damage to opposing troops and towers. This is a Rare card that players can obtain once they have reached Arena 4. This card should be employed as a support troop alongside cards like Valkyrie, Mega Knight, Micro Pekka, Pekka, and Golem, which have high hitpoints or are considered to be mini tanks. Wizards are an excellent response to an enemy's troop assault because they can easily knock out both air and ground swarm cards.

1) Pekka

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 1081

Hitpoints: 4982

The Pekka card is the strongest troop card in Clash Royale and belongs to the Epic card rarity. It is a ground melee card that can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 4. Players should use a Pekka card as a tank card, along with support cards like Wizard, Witch, Valkyrie and Electro Wizard. It can also be used as a powerful defense card to stop an enemy's troops from pushing forward. Use cards like Arrows, Log, Zap and Spirits with Pekka to protect it from swarm cards like Minion Horde and Skeleton Army.

Using these cards, players can try to aim for the best results in the Floor Is Healing challenge in Clash Royale.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

