What are Spirits in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is an online game in which players fight each other with cards that cost Elixir to use. The lower the average cost of an 8-card deck, the quicker players will be able to cycle them in battle.

Spirits are cards that cost only 1 Elixir to deploy and allow users to stall the enemy's push while inflicting damage on them. These Spirits are of four types: Ice, Electro, Fire, and Heal, divided into two different rarities: Common and Rare.

Looking at different Spirit Cards in Clash Royale

Spirits come in four forms, each of which can be deployed to counter hostile troops for a minimal Elixir cost. Minions, Archers, Skeleton Army, Goblin Barrel, Prince, and other troops can be stalled or distracted using these Spirits.

1) Fire Spirit

The Fire Spirit card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Arena 4 is where gamers can obtain the Fire Spirit card, a Common card that summons a short-ranged Fire Spirit that deals considerable area damage. When a Fire Spirit attacks, it launches itself at its target, destroying itself on impact.

It is helpful to finish low hitpoint swarms of troops. Players can use Fire Spirit along with Hog Rider to tackle low hitpoint swarms like the Goblin Gang and Skeleton Army.

2) Ice Spirit

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale SNEAK PEEK #2 - Four New Cards: Ice Spirit (common), Bowler (epic) and two others... SNEAK PEEK #2 - Four New Cards: Ice Spirit (common), Bowler (epic) and two others... https://t.co/PluOGUQhIl

Arena 8 is where users can get Ice Spirit, an area damage card effective against short-range cards with low hitpoints. Ice Spirit, like other Spirits, attacks by leaping onto the target and destroying itself.

It freezes enemy troops for one second. Gamers can use this card along with high DPS troops like Sparky as it freezes opposing troops for a short period, allowing friendly troops to attack.

3) Electro Spirit

The Electro Spirit card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Electro Spirit is a Common card unlocked from Arena 11, and it's a single-target, low-range ground troop that can attack air and ground troops. It has a purple body and a blue mustache.

If it lands on a unit, its attack will arc and hit up to eight other targets within a four-tile range. Like other Spirit cards, Electro Spirit's can easily finish low hitpoint swarms of troops, and they can also be used against Inferno Tower to stun its high damage ability.

4) Heal Spirit

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Any copies of the card Heal that you own have now automatically been changed into Heal Spirit cards.



Find out more youtu.be/MCypOL90TYk Heal Spirit is here!Any copies of the card Heal that you own have now automatically been changed into Heal Spirit cards.Find out more Heal Spirit is here! 👅Any copies of the card Heal that you own have now automatically been changed into Heal Spirit cards. Find out more 👀 youtu.be/MCypOL90TYk https://t.co/nGEujtkWXr

Arena 13 can only unlock Heal Spirit, a Rare card. It's a short-range area of damaged troops that can attack air and ground troops.

It attacks by swooping down on opposing troops and disintegrating them. This card produces a modest restorative field that heals friendly troops in a range of 2.5 tiles. Gamers can use Heal Spirit with high-damage tank cards like Mega Knight and Pekka.

Using Spirits in Clash Royale is an excellent way to decrease the average deck Elixir cost and also stop the opponent's push. Readers can try combining two or more Spirits to deal massive damage to enemies.

Edited by Ravi Iyer