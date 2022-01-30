Top 8 cards for Ladder Decks in Clash Royale

"Clash Royale," a SuperCell-owned multiplayer online strategy game, pits players against each other in 1v1 and 2v2 fights using cards such as spells, troops, and defense structures. These cards are available in five different rarities: Common, Epic, Rare, Champion, and Legendary.

These cards are paired to create an 8-card deck that is then used to attack the opponent's towers on the battlefield. These decks are used to win battles and climb the leaderboard to the top. To assist players in winning battles, an optimal deck should include both defensive and offensive cards.

Top 8 Ladder Deck cards in Clash Royale

Ladder decks are eight-card decks that can be used to climb from the bottom of the arena to the top. They can be used in any arena and can assist players in reaching the top of the leaderboard.

Use the following Clash Royale cards to build a strong ladder deck:

1) Sparky

The Sparky card (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is a Legendary card that can be unlocked from Arena 11. The Clash Royale card deals the most damage. It's a tesla coil-like area range troop with a lot of hitpoints and damage. Sparky can take out high-hit point cards like the Golem and Giant in a matter of hits.

Cost: 6 Elixir

Damage: 1760

Hitpoints: 1920

2) Royal Giant

The Royal Giant in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Royal Giant is the game's only ranged aggressive card. It's no doubt one of the most powerful cards in Clash Royale, with high hitpoints and damage. The players in Arena 7 can unlock this building-targeted card.

Cost: 6 Elixir

Damage: 406

Hitpoints: 4068

3) Wizard

The Wizard card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Wizard is a high damage card that can be unlocked in Arena 4. Because of its tremendous damage, the Wizard is an excellent support troop for cards with high hitpoints.

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

4) Minions

Minions card (Image via Sportskeeda)

After completing the Clash Royale training, players will receive Minions as one of the first few cards. Minions are one of the most powerful common cards for dealing with ground troops.

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 135

Hitpoints: 305

5) Barbarians

The Barbarians (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is a powerful common card in Clash Royale that players can unlock at Arena 3. It deploys five Barbarians, each with high hitpoints and damage, to attack a single troop.

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 254

Hitpoints: 888

6) Executioner

Arena 14 is where you can get Executioner cards. He's a troop with a lot of damage. The Executioner swings his axe like a boomerang in a straight line that flies back, doing damage to all opponents troops in its path.

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 1696

7) Zap

The Zap Spell (Image via Sportskeeda)

Arena 5 is where you can get the Zap card. It's a 0.5-second stun spell that works on enemies within its effective radius. Low-hit point troops, such as the Minion Horde, can be swiftly crippled using Zap.

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 254

8) Goblin Barrel

Players can unlock one of the most popular Epic cards, the "Goblin Barrel," from Arena 3. It's a spell card that sends a barrel flying from the King's Tower. When the goblin barrel hits the ground, it shatters, releasing three goblins and causing major damage to enemy buildings.

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 144

Hitpoints: 268

Finally, you may change the deck according to the Arena, keeping the primary cards the same. The ladder battle deck works well in all arenas, allowing you to ladder up trophies.

