How to unlock Graveyard card in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is a real-time strategy game launched by SuperCell, which, like its ancestor "Clash of Clans," has various spells, troops, defense buildings, heroes, and troop structures at players' disposal. These are available in the game as cards that are divided into 5 rarities: Common, Epic, Champions, Legendary and Rare cards.

Each of these cards have unique abilities and powers that help players win their multiplayer battles. Some are in the form of spells while others are troops that can directly reach the opponent's towers. One such spell card is Graveyard, which is also one of the most popular of its kind in Clash Royale.

Graveyard in Clash Royale

The Graveyard card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Graveyard is one of the best Legendary cards in the game and can be obtained through Legendary Chests and Shop Quests once players reach Arena 12. It's a wide-range spell that summons 15 Skeletons. In a random order, the Skeletons arrive one at a time on the boundary of the spell's radius.

The in-game description of the Graveyard card is:

"Surprise! It's a party. A Skeleton party, anywhere in the Arena. Yay!"

Placing a high-hitpoint unit, such as the Royal Giant, and then casting the Graveyard near the opponent's towers is a great strategy to dish out significant damage. With the Royal Giant tanking the tower's damage, the Skeletons can quickly demolish it.

The Graveyard card also works well with the Miner card since it can be placed anywhere on the map, allowing the Miner to act as a tank for the Skeletons as they devastate the tower.

To unlock the Graveyard card, players should follow the below-mentioned steps:

Players should first reach Arena 12, as only Arena 12 or higher players can unlock Graveyard cards. Open numerous Legendary Chests, trade Legendary tokens with clan members, or purchase it through shop quests. Once players unlock the card, they can add it to their deck and use it on the battlefield.

Graveyard card statistics

Due to the delayed deployment area, Graveyard can cause massive damage if ignored. If it is further backed up by a tank, it can cause considerably more damage, so make sure to have a good deck.

It releases 15 Skeletons one-by-one from the boundary of the spell.

It costs 5 Elixir and 2.2 deployment time to use Graveyard on the battlefield.

Each Skeleton has 108 hitpoints and can deal a maximum damage of 108 per second.

Graveyard is one of the best cards in Clash Royale, and players should utilize it efficiently to deal maximum damage on the battlefield.

Edited by Atul S