What is the Dragon Hunt Challenge in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is a popular smartphone game recognized for its cards, challenges, and fun gameplay. Players can put their talents to the test and win rewards by completing specific challenges.

The Dragon Hunt task in Clash Royale is the most recent of the 1v1 challenges that allow users to win rewards as well as an opportunity to earn Baby Dragon and Electro Dragon cards.

This article discusses the Dragon Hunt challenge, its rewards, and the numerous Dragon cards in Clash Royale. Gamers can participate in it via the event section until February 25.

Dragon Hunt challenge in Clash Royale

Dragon Hunt is the latest challenge where players compete in 1v1 battles and receive amazing rewards for winning challenge battles.

Similar to last year's Dragon Hunt challenge, two players join the battlefield to compete against one another in a 1v1 real-time battle. During this battle, after every fixed interval, a Dragon egg appears in the middle of the battlefield with 2560 hitpoints.

Users who destroy the egg first obtain any of the Inferno Dragons, Baby Dragon, or Electro Dragons, which attack enemy troops. As a result, they gain one additional army troop without spending any extra Elixir.

As a result, gamers should always attempt to destroy the egg first. The best cards for doing so include Inferno Dragon, Inferno Tower, Mini Pekka, Pekka, and Valkyrie.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Play the newest game mode! Dragon Hunt is here for the FIRST time!Play the newest game mode! Dragon Hunt is here for the FIRST time! 🔥 Play the newest game mode! https://t.co/DmKbq4RnYW

Players can use the same deck as in normal multiplayer battles, and they can only use the troops they have already unlocked. To establish a level battlefield, all users are promoted to the same level 11 King Tower, and all cards, regardless of their original levels, are transformed to level 11.

Dragon Hunt challenge rewards

The challenge concludes after three losses or six wins, and each win helps gamers collect incredible rewards.

Gold: It is one of the useful resources in Clash Royale as players require it to upgrade cards and purchase items from the shop quest.

It is one of the useful resources in Clash Royale as players require it to upgrade cards and purchase items from the shop quest. Electro Dragon: It is one of the most powerful Epic cards, with a chain-damage effect that deals a lot of damage to enemy soldiers. On the third win, players receive ten Electro Dragon cards.

It is one of the most powerful Epic cards, with a chain-damage effect that deals a lot of damage to enemy soldiers. On the third win, players receive ten Electro Dragon cards. Baby Dragon: It is another popular Epic card that deals area damage to opponent troops, which is perfect for dealing with swarms of troops. On the fifth win, players receive ten Baby Dragon cards.

The Dragon Hunt challenge is a fun challenge that is also a perfect opportunity for players to earn useful Dragon cards and other resources.

Edited by Ravi Iyer