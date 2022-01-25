How to unlock Inferno Dragon in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is a popular online game in which players win multiplayer battles by using Elixir and Dark Elixir troops and spells. The game's newest addition is the boost feature, which uses the 25000 Dark Elixir to transform troops into super troops.

Standard troops like Baby Dragons, Dragons, and Minions have been modified to create these super troops. They have higher hitpoints, do more damage per second, and take up more housing space.

These super troops are capable of defending any base and attacking enemy bases. We'll discuss "Inferno Dragons" and how to unlock it in this article.

Unlocking Inferno Dragons in Clash of Clans

The Inferno Dragon (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Inferno Dragon is a Baby Dragon-based Super Troop. When the Baby Dragon reaches level 6, the super troop can be unlocked by boosting it with 25000 Dark Elixir or Super Potion.

The in-game description of the Inferno Dragon is:

"Not getting upset over being alone anymore, the Inferno Dragon has learned to focus its rage into a very powerful beam that builds up over time!"

Like the single-target Inferno Tower, the Inferno Dragon is a super version of the Baby Dragon that attacks with an inferno beam that builds up damage over time. The level of Inferno Dragon that a player gets from boosting is the same as the Baby Dragon level.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Two new Super Troops have arrived to reinforce your army, Chief! Welcome the Inferno Dragon, and the Super Witch and her Big Boy! Two new Super Troops have arrived to reinforce your army, Chief! Welcome the Inferno Dragon, and the Super Witch and her Big Boy! https://t.co/6IgZktGXqQ

To boost Baby Dragons to Inferno Dragons, players require Town Hall 12. Due to the Laboratory level cap, a player must have at least level 6 Clan Castle to get a donated one. Therefore, a player must be TH 10 to get Inferno Dragons donation from the clan.

Inferno Dragons have no preference when attacking in Clash of Clans; they will attack the nearest building.

When they become aware of enemy Skeleton Trap, Clan Castle troops, or Heroes, they will abandon their previously targeted building and engage in combat with them. They return to the nearest structure after finishing them.

Inferno Dragon statistics

House of Clashers @HouseofClashers Sneak Peek: Inferno Dragon! This is the Super version of the Baby Dragon. Using 15 Housing Spaces (up from 10), this Super Troop features an Inferno Tower on his back, making up to 1600 DPS. INSANE amount of damage (if you make it stay alive to charge). #ClashofClans Sneak Peek: Inferno Dragon! This is the Super version of the Baby Dragon. Using 15 Housing Spaces (up from 10), this Super Troop features an Inferno Tower on his back, making up to 1600 DPS. INSANE amount of damage (if you make it stay alive to charge). #ClashofClans https://t.co/SlHxPJ35N8

Inferno Dragons are an excellent addition to air attacks since they can quickly demolish high-health structures. They also do not lose DPS when grouped with other troops, unlike Baby Dragons. The statistics for the Inferno Dragons are as follows:

The movement speed of Inferno Dragons is 15, and they cover a range of 4 tiles.

Inferno Dragon boosts cost 25000 Dark Elixir or Super Potion and a Level 6 Baby Dragon minimum.

The Inferno Dragon deals damage of 83 that goes up to 1660 with 0.128 seconds attack speed.

It costs 18000 Elixir to train an Inferno Dragon, and it takes 2 minutes and 15 seconds to brew it.

With 2200 hitpoints, Inferno Dragon is one of the strongest support troops in Clash of Clans.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, the Inferno Dragon is undoubtedly one of the most potent units in Clash of Clans history. To boost Dragons for three days, use Super Potion or 25000 Dark Elixir.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha