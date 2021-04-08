Full list of Free Fire pets in April 2021

Pets are as important as characters in Free Fire. Like characters, they have special abilities that help players overcome their enemies in a match. However, not all pets in the battle royale game possess abilities.

There are currently 14 pets available in Free Fire after the addition of Dreki. Out of these 14, two pets - Kitty and Mechanical Pup - do not have any special abilities.

This article lists down all the pets that are currently available in Free Fire, along with their abilities.

All Free Fire pets in April 2021

#1 Beaston

Beaston

Beaston's ability: Helping Hand

#2 Rockie

Rockie

Rockie's ability: Stay Chill

#3 Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's ability: Smooth Gloo

#4 Falco

Falco

Falco's ability: Skyline Spree

#5 Ottero

Ottero

Ottero's ability: Double Blubber

#6 Poring

Poring

Poring's ability: Stitch and Patch

#7 Robo

Robo

Robo's ability: Wall Enforcement

#8 Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox's ability: Well Fed

#9 Shiba

Shiba

Shiba's ability: Mushroom Sense

#10 Kitty

Kitty

#11 Mechanical Pup

Mechanical Pup

#12 Night Panther

Night Panther

Night Panther's ability: Weight Training

#13 Detective Panda

Detective Panda

Detective Panda's ability: Panda’s Blessings

#14 Dreki

Dreki

Dreki's ability: Dragon Glare

How to buy pets in Free Fire

Free Fire pets can be bought from the in-game store. Players can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players must open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Store’ icon present on the left-hand corner of the lobby screen.

Click on the Pet option

Step 2: They then need to tap on the 'Pet' tab.

Tap on the 'Purchase' option

Step 3: Players can choose the pet they want and buy it by clicking the 'Purchase' button. A dialog box will appear, asking them to confirm the purchase.

After confirming the purchase, players can equip their pets.

