Full list of Free Fire pets in April 2021

There are currently 14 pets available in Free Fire after the addition of Dreki (Image via Sportskeeda)
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Pets are as important as characters in Free Fire. Like characters, they have special abilities that help players overcome their enemies in a match. However, not all pets in the battle royale game possess abilities.

There are currently 14 pets available in Free Fire after the addition of Dreki. Out of these 14, two pets - Kitty and Mechanical Pup - do not have any special abilities.

This article lists down all the pets that are currently available in Free Fire, along with their abilities.

All Free Fire pets in April 2021

#1 Beaston

Beaston
Beaston

Beaston's ability: Helping Hand

#2 Rockie

Rockie
Rockie

Rockie's ability: Stay Chill

#3 Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor
Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's ability: Smooth Gloo

#4 Falco

Falco
Falco

Falco's ability: Skyline Spree

#5 Ottero

Ottero
Ottero

Ottero's ability: Double Blubber

#6 Poring

Poring
Poring

Poring's ability: Stitch and Patch

#7 Robo

Robo
Robo

Robo's ability: Wall Enforcement

#8 Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox
Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox's ability: Well Fed

#9 Shiba

Shiba
Shiba

Shiba's ability: Mushroom Sense

#10 Kitty

Kitty
Kitty

#11 Mechanical Pup

Mechanical Pup
Mechanical Pup

#12 Night Panther

Night Panther
Night Panther

Night Panther's ability: Weight Training

#13 Detective Panda

Detective Panda
Detective Panda

Detective Panda's ability: Panda’s Blessings

#14 Dreki

Dreki
Dreki

Dreki's ability: Dragon Glare

How to buy pets in Free Fire

Free Fire pets can be bought from the in-game store. Players can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players must open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Store’ icon present on the left-hand corner of the lobby screen.

Click on the Pet option
Click on the Pet option

Step 2: They then need to tap on the 'Pet' tab.

Tap on the
Tap on the 'Purchase' option

Step 3: Players can choose the pet they want and buy it by clicking the 'Purchase' button. A dialog box will appear, asking them to confirm the purchase.

After confirming the purchase, players can equip their pets.

Published 08 Apr 2021, 10:12 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide
