Full list of Free Fire pets in April 2021

Pets are as important as characters in Free Fire. Like characters, they have special abilities that help players overcome their enemies in a match. However, not all pets in the battle royale game possess abilities.
There are currently 14 pets available in Free Fire after the addition of Dreki. Out of these 14, two pets - Kitty and Mechanical Pup - do not have any special abilities.
This article lists down all the pets that are currently available in Free Fire, along with their abilities.
All Free Fire pets in April 2021
#1 Beaston
Beaston's ability: Helping Hand
#2 Rockie
Rockie's ability: Stay Chill
#3 Mr. Waggor
Mr. Waggor's ability: Smooth Gloo
#4 Falco
Falco's ability: Skyline Spree
#5 Ottero
Ottero's ability: Double Blubber
#6 Poring
Poring's ability: Stitch and Patch
#7 Robo
Robo's ability: Wall Enforcement
#8 Spirit Fox
Spirit Fox's ability: Well Fed
#9 Shiba
Shiba's ability: Mushroom Sense
#10 Kitty
#11 Mechanical Pup
#12 Night Panther
Night Panther's ability: Weight Training
#13 Detective Panda
Detective Panda's ability: Panda’s Blessings
#14 Dreki
Dreki's ability: Dragon Glare
How to buy pets in Free Fire
Free Fire pets can be bought from the in-game store. Players can follow the steps given below to do so:
Step 1: Players must open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Store’ icon present on the left-hand corner of the lobby screen.
Step 2: They then need to tap on the 'Pet' tab.
Step 3: Players can choose the pet they want and buy it by clicking the 'Purchase' button. A dialog box will appear, asking them to confirm the purchase.
After confirming the purchase, players can equip their pets.
