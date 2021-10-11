FunPlus Phoenix vs Cloud9 League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

The Group of Death will clash for yet another time in Cloud9 and FunPlus Phoenix's second games in League of Legends Worlds 2021. This time, however, the favorites of Group A are playing the predicted losers.

Cloud9 is a powerful LCS team, but FPX plays at a whole new level; parallel with DWG, especially after their 40+ minute game on Day 1. Cloud9 is entering this game with a disappointing performance in the Play-In stage, after losing 2 straight games to UOL and DFM. The team's matchup against FPX will be completely different from its game against RGE on Day 1 as well.

FPX is a League of Legends Worlds title contender along with DWG in Group A and EDG in Group B. Cloud9 hasn't made a lot of progress in the Group stage in previous years, and has only made it out a handful of times. Perkz and Doinb will clash as the top two mid laners from their respective regions.

FPX vs C9 at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Predictions

Cloud9 may put up a small fight if It can win the early game, but FPX will run away with this League of Legends match post 15 minutes. FPX is too disciplined and skilled to allow C9 to make much of their game, and will probably close this one out much sooner than its' long game against DWG.

C9 has too many cracks to exploit and would need to play the perfect game against one of the League of Legends Worlds favorites. In addition, Cloud9 let itself get smacked around by much worse teams, even from the team's own region. Cloud9 lacks the consistency, late-game discipline, and the 200 IQ plays that FPX can pull off.

Unfortunately for C9 and RGE, there's a chasm between them and the other 2 League of Legends teams in Group A. DWG and FPX could easily finish 5-1/5-1 or 6-0/4-2, leaving C9's only wins from RGE if that. North American teams have not fared well against Korean and Chinese teams in recent years, making this a relatively easy prediction.

Head-to-head matchup

FPX and C9 haven't played against one another this year, however, C9 took on a similar team back in the League of Legends 2021 MSI. It managed to break even with DWG at 1-1, and FPX plays at a similar level.

However, C9's Spring Split was much more impressive, and the team needs to resort to the magic that surged it to number 1 in the LCS in the Spring.

When and where to watch

This League of Legends match can be watched from the League of Legends' Esports page and the official Twitch page. Tune in on October 12, at 11.00 am EST.

Anticipated Starting Lineups

FPX:

Top - Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon

Jungle - Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang

Mid - Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang

ADC - Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang

Support - Liu “Crisp” Qing-Song

C9:

Top - Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami

Jungle - Robert "Blaber" Huang

Mid - Luka "Perkz" Perković

ADC - Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen

Support - Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme

