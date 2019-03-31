FUT Birthday: 5 best Premier League cards in FIFA 19

FUT Birthday cards are definitely the weirdest ones in FIFA and this year has not been any different. While the concept is really irritating for the fans, EA Sports always go ahead with it every single year.

The players are given bizarre positions and the cards' stats do not reflect well. Players usually end up paying a lot for these cards only to get disappointed in the end.

This year, EA have made some changes and there are a few cards that are worth getting. Here are 5 such FUT Birthday cards that you should get:

#5 – Willian

Unlike other forwards who have been given a defender's card, Willian has been made a CAM. The Brazilian has a rating of 88 with pace at 91 and shooting at 87. Moreover, his passing is at 86 and dribbling at 90 – making him one of the best FUT Birthday cards.

To get him, you only need to complete 2 SBCs and they are not that expensive too. They cost around 200k coins and you get two amazing player packs in return too.

#4 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is every FIFA player's dream card. He's got insane pace and is an amazing player to have in those counter-attacking situations.

With FUT Birthdays, he has got a 91 rated card with his position switched to Right Winger. This card is overpowered as his pace is at 97, shooting at 89 and dribbling at 87. All the stats are crazy for a winger and playing him as a right forward would be the best.

He's available via packs and also in the market. The Arsenal star currently goes for 575k across all consoles and is one of the best right wingers in the game – a slightly better version of Kylian Mbappe.

