FUT Birthday: 5 worst cards in FIFA 19

EA Sports FIFA have released a new set of cards and they are the weirdest ones you'll ever find. Not only are the cards expensive, but the players' positions are also way off the mark.

FUT Birthdays should have been all about EA Sports giving the players packs that are affordable and giving away players in easy-to-do SBCs. But that is not the case. They are releasing high rated players, with weird positions, making the SBCs very costly.

The cards make no sense and despite the high ratings, will not be effective in the positions they have been given. Without further ado, here are the 5 worst FUT Birthday cards in FIFA 19:

#5 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has an 89-rated FUT Birthday card and it's brilliant at first glance. However, on closer inspection, you'll never bother getting it.

He's a centre-back with defending at 90 and physical at 92. His pace is at 75 – decent enough for a centre back but when you look into the in-game stats, you will be shocked.

Zlatan's interception is 52, marking is 74 and slide tackling is 63! Those are the stats you will find on a silver rated card, not on an 89-rated centre-back card.

#4 – Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk has been made a striker in this FUT Birthday celebration and his card is woeful too. With pace at 85 and shooting at 87, it looks like a decent card but his in-game stats are so bad that you will opt to go with Giroud or even someone else like Callum Wilson instead.

The Liverpool star's positioning is 59, finishing is 75 and volleys are 65! Once again, those are ratings of a striker with a silver card! Moreover, his FUT Birthday cards are going at 338k on average – so unless you get him in a pack, do not save up and invest in him.

