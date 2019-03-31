×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FUT Birthday: 5 worst cards in FIFA 19

Sripad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
27   //    31 Mar 2019, 23:43 IST

Image result for fut birthday 10

EA Sports FIFA have released a new set of cards and they are the weirdest ones you'll ever find. Not only are the cards expensive, but the players' positions are also way off the mark.

FUT Birthdays should have been all about EA Sports giving the players packs that are affordable and giving away players in easy-to-do SBCs. But that is not the case. They are releasing high rated players, with weird positions, making the SBCs very costly.

The cards make no sense and despite the high ratings, will not be effective in the positions they have been given. Without further ado, here are the 5 worst FUT Birthday cards in FIFA 19:

#5 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has an 89-rated FUT Birthday card and it's brilliant at first glance. However, on closer inspection, you'll never bother getting it.

He's a centre-back with defending at 90 and physical at 92. His pace is at 75 – decent enough for a centre back but when you look into the in-game stats, you will be shocked.

Zlatan's interception is 52, marking is 74 and slide tackling is 63! Those are the stats you will find on a silver rated card, not on an 89-rated centre-back card.

#4 – Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk has been made a striker in this FUT Birthday celebration and his card is woeful too. With pace at 85 and shooting at 87, it looks like a decent card but his in-game stats are so bad that you will opt to go with Giroud or even someone else like Callum Wilson instead.

The Liverpool star's positioning is 59, finishing is 75 and volleys are 65! Once again, those are ratings of a striker with a silver card! Moreover, his FUT Birthday cards are going at 338k on average – so unless you get him in a pack, do not save up and invest in him.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Mohamed Salah FIFA 19
Sripad
ANALYST
The gaming side of @falsewinger.
FUT Lukaku: Easiest way to get FUT Birthday Romelu Lukaku card in FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
FUT Willian: Easiest way to get FUT Birthday Willian card in FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Premier League players who deserve an upgrade but won't get it
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Premier League players who deserve a downgrade but won't get it
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Team of the Year: Here is an Alternate TOTY 2019
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 TOTW Gameweek 28: 5 Best Players To Sign
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team TOTW 18: FUT Team of the Week revealed
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Premier League Defenders Who Will Get An Upgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Manchester United players who will get a downgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Defenders who Deserve a Winter Upgrade
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us