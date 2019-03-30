FUT Perisic: Best way to get FUT Birthday Ivan Perisic card in FIFA 19

As a part of FUT Birthday celebrations, EA Sports FIFA have released a special card of Ivan Perisic. The Croatian has been given a rating of 90 with his position changed to CAM.

This new card is a brilliant one for those who have a Serie A side or a Croatian team. He can be used as an impact sub as well as his rating are that good.

Is it worth doing?

Absolutely. Perisic has a pace of 90 and shooting of 88! That itself should be enough to get him into your squad but if that's not enough, his passing of 87 and dribbling of 89 is impressive too!

Moreover, he has a 5-star weak foot – meaning you can shoot with the ball at either foot and the result will be the same. His skill rating is 4-stars and that is just an added bonus.

Perisic's FUT Birthday card isn't available in the market and can only be acquired by completing the Squad Builder Challenge. You have to complete 3 challenges in order to get the special card and here are the requirements and solutions:

#1 – I Nerazzurri

Requirements:

Min. Inter Milan Player: 1

Min. TOTW Players: 1

Min. Team Rating: 85

Min. Team Chemistry: 80

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

It's not going to be cheap to solve the first SBC itself! The above squad is one of the cheapest you can make in FIFA 19 and it will cost you 187k on PS4, 180k on XBOX and around 230k on PC.

The aforementioned prices are all based on buying all the players required from the market and their average selling price at the time of writing. If you have any of these players, well and good. The cost of the SBC will come down and you are in line to complete the challenge faster.

