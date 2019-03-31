FUT Willian: Easiest way to get FUT Birthday Willian card in FIFA 19

Sripad

31 Mar 2019

FUT Birthday Willian

The FUT Birthday series continues and EA Sports FIFA have released Willian's special card. The Brazilian already has an LW and RW card but has now got a card with a new position – CAM.

The Chelsea man has been given a total rating of 88 – 4 more than his base card and 2 more than his Team of the Week card. With a pace rating of 91 and shooting of 87, he is one of the best FUT Birthday cards released. Moreover, he does not have a crazy position as well like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku at centre-back or like Sergio Ramos and Van Dijk as strikers.

Is Willian FUT Birthday card worth doing?

Absolutely! I completed the SBC as soon as it was released and I love him in my team. He's quick, and is unstoppable with the dead eye chemistry slapped on him. Use him a CAM itself and do not change his position.

With the deadeye chemistry, his shooting goes up to 96 with finishing, positioning, shot power and vision all at 99! Long shots and short passes are at 96 as well – making him just so easy to use. Moreover, he has a weak foot and skill rating of 4 stars!

How to get Willian FUT Birthday card?

The only way to get him is via SBC. There are two challenges you need to complete to get your hands on him. He is not in the market so unless you complete the SBC, you will not get him.

SBC #1 – The Blues

Requirements:

Min. Chelsea Players; 2

Min. Team Rating: 85

Min. Team Chemistry: 70

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

This is easily the best squad you can build for cheap. Most of the players are readily available in the club and others are cheap in the market.

