Futuristic Scar weapon in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire offers players a variety of items, like gun skins. These skins have specific attributes that are boosted and are not just cosmetic items. Developers bring in various events, which provide users with an opportunity to procure such skins.

In the recent ‘Futuristic Scar’ Incubator, users stand a chance to get their hands on five Scar skins – ‘Ultimate Titan,’ ‘The Beat,’ ‘Paradise,’ ‘Inferno,’ and ‘Golden Strike.’

This article looks at this Garena Free Fire event and how players can obtain the gun skins.

All details about the Futuristic Scar weapon in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the Futuristic Scar event has made its way into Garena Free Fire. To get the skins, users have to exchange the ‘Evolution Stone’ token and ‘Futuristic’ Blue Print, which they can obtain via spins.

The price of one spin is 40 diamonds, while five spins cost 180 diamonds. Here’s how users can redeem the Scar skins:

Step 1: They need to open Free Fire and click the ‘Luck Royale’ icon on the lobby.

Step 2: Next, they have to press the ‘Futuristic Scar’ option and click the ‘Enter’ option, as shown in the picture below:

Press on the 'Enter' option

Step 3: They can choose the required skin and click on the ‘Exchange’ button.

Click on the 'Exchange' button

Players can then equip the skins from the 'Weapons' section.

Following are the number of tokens required to redeem the skins:

Golden Strike Scar – 3 Evolution Stone Tokens

Inferno Scar – 3 Evolution Stone Token + 1 Futuristic Blue Print

Paradise Scar – 3 Evolution Stone Token + 1 Futuristic Blue Print

The Beast Scar – 5 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Futuristic Blue Print

Ultimate Titan Scar – 7 Evolution Stone Token + 3 Futuristic Blue Print

