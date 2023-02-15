G2 Esports partners with Blacklist International to form G2 Blacklist 

On February 15, the famous European organization G2 Esports joined Filipino-based Blacklist International to form a co-branded team called G2 Blacklist. They also announced their brand new League of Legends Wild Rift squad, six Filipino players.

Blacklist International posted on their social media pages, which read,

"The greatest partnership in esports. We're bringing together the best of the east and the west. Forged from our similar DNAs, this is the perfect combination of winning culture, competitiveness and entertainment."

G2 Blacklist Wild Rift roster

Karl Ken “Karlll” Bautista (Baron) Jairus Allain “Jace” Elgera (Jungle) Jhon Mike "Xyliath" Tungol (Mid) Richard "Demon" Lara (Dragon) Beaver-ed “Orthros” Villanueva (Support/Captain) Allen Dean "Don" Viola (Sub/Baron) Hans "WUrahhhh" Solano (Head Coach) Keiya “XDXP” Laureta (Assistant Coach)

Some of the players have previously competed together in a few tournaments while playing for Amihan Esports and Team Underdog. Their coordination among each other will help the team in future competitions.

Established by Carlos "ocelote" Rodríguez Santiago and Jens Hilgers in 2014, G2 Esports has become a highly reputable organization and has lifted several coveted trophies in many titles. Known for their teams in PC games such as CSGO, LOL, and Rocket League, the firm will also focus on achieving incredible feats in mobile titles.

Alban Dechelotte, CEO of G2 Esports, stated

“We’re combining the best of the East and the West to take a new Esports competition by storm. As two major winning organisations, the G2 and Blacklist partnership is one that was created with big ambitions. Blacklist is a winning team, full of successful people that have helped them dominate the mobile esports market. Asia is where Wild Rift is set to succeed and we wanted to be part of it and bring a G2 team to our fans in the region.”

Blacklist International, the esports division of Tier One Entertainment, has made a name for itself in mobile esports over the past few years by gaining a respectable position in several titles.

Their Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) unit became world champions in 2022 and the runner-up in 2023 after presenting outstanding performances. Their COD Mobile squad clinched the elusive trophy at the 2021 World Championship East.

Tryke Gutierrez, CEO of Tier One Entertainment, said,

“G2 Blacklist is a “1 + 2 = 4” type of partnership. Two of the most popular and competitive teams in their respective regions working together is something truly special. I think this is a game-changer not just for Wild Rift esports, but for the industry as a whole. Alongside G2, we’re looking forward to bringing the Blacklist International brand to new audiences around the world.”

G2 Blacklist's Wild Rift squad is currently competing in the Wild Rift League Asia 2023: Season 1 Philippines and their first playoff match will be hosted against team The 300 on February 17. The brigade will concentrate on winning their first tournament under the G2 Blacklist banner.

