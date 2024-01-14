G2 Esports vs Karmine Corp League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The highly anticipated clash of G2 Esports vs Karmine Corp is scheduled to take place during the League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season on January 14, 2024. Both sets of supporters are quite excited, as this will mark the first encounter between these two formidable teams in an official competition.

After the split began, G2 achieved victory in their first game. On the other hand, Karmine Corp suffered defeat in their opening match despite putting up a strong fight. It is worth noting that only the top eight teams will advance to the next stage of the LEC. Therefore, each team must strive for victory in every match.

Ahead of the G2 Esports vs Karmine Corp battle in the LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season, let's delve into their recent performances, statistics, and more details.

G2 Esports vs Karmine Corp League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

G2 Esports concluded their 2023 season with two LEC trophies. However, after qualifying for the Worlds as the first seed, their performances were quite underwhelming. G2 failed to get past the Swiss Stage. Despite the poor results in Worlds, the organization announced that G2 will retain the same squad in 2024.

The LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season started quite well for G2, as they defeated Team BDS in their opening match. However, in the early game, the former struggled a bit, and the latter had a huge gold difference. But G2's midlaner, Rasmus "Caps" Winther, played exceptionally well to make a great comeback and win the game in 30 minutes.

Expand Tweet

Karmine Corp, on the other hand, is playing its first LEC split in their organization's history. The team has a huge fan following across France, and they are quite passionate about them.

Unfortunately, Karmine Corp couldn't manage to grab the ideal start, as their first game in the LEC Winter 2024 against Fnatic ended in a loss. Their jungler, Zhou "Bo" Yangbo, picked Jax, and analysts were quite intrigued by it. However, Fnatic played their mid-to-late game astonishingly, executed four dragons, and decimated Karmine Corp within 40 minutes.

Expand Tweet

The G2 Esports vs Karmine Corp matchup is going to be interesting, as the former will be looking to solidify its spot as the number one team in the table, while the latter is eager to win their first game.

As for the prediction, G2 is looking stronger at the moment, and they are expected to win the match.

G2 Esports vs Karmine Corp: Head-to-head

This will be the first time in LoL esports' history that G2 will go head-to-head against Karmine Corp.

Previous results

G2 won their previous game against Team BDS in the LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season. Meanwhile, Karmine Corp lost their previous game against Fnatic.

LEC Winter 2024 rosters

G2 Esports:

Top : BrokenBlade

: BrokenBlade Jungle : Yike

: Yike Mid : Caps

: Caps ADC : Hans Sama

: Hans Sama Support: Mikyx

Karmine Corp:

Top : Cabochard

: Cabochard Jungle : Bo

: Bo Mid : Saken

: Saken ADC : Upset

: Upset Support: Targamas

Livestream details

The date and times for the LEC Winter 2024 matchup of G2 Esports vs Karmine Corp are as follows:

PT : January 14, 10 am

: January 14, 10 am CET : January 14, 7 pm

: January 14, 7 pm IST : January 14, 11:30 pm

: January 14, 11:30 pm KST: January 15, 3 am

To watch the G2 Esports vs Karmine Corp match live, visit the following websites:

Furthermore, fans can enjoy LEC Winter 2024 co-streams hosted by popular LoL streamers, including Caedrel, Ibai, and more.

Poll : Who do you believe will win the battle? G2 Esports Karmine Corp 0 votes