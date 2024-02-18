G2 Esports vs MAD Lions KOI - League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split Grand Finals: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split Grand Finals will feature G2 Esports vs MAD Lions KOI. It has been an interesting and exciting split for EMEA's highest level of competition in LoL Esports, with various new faces coming to the scene and some old guards remaining steadfast. This is the tale of the tape for the first grand finals of the LEC 2024 season.

G2 Esports are looking to maintain their record as the greatest LEC team in history with their star-studded roster, while MAD Lions KOI look to carve a new legacy with four rookies playing their first-ever split in the LEC.

Read on to learn about the Grand Finals of the LEC 2024 Winter Split, including predictions and key players.

G2 Esports vs MAD Lions KOI League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split Grand Finals: Who will become the champions?

Prediction

The G2 Esports vs MAD Lions KOI is a David vs Goliath type matchup, as the former have dominated the LEC 2024 season so far. G2 Esports have looked a cut above the rest of the competition thanks to their brilliant macro gameplay and individual talent across all roles.

The roster also has exceptional drafting strategies and a penchant for unique champion picks, such as top laner BrokenBlade's Zac and jungler Yike's Lillia. Combining all of these factors makes G2 Esports a tough opponent to face.

MAD Lions KOI were not rated highly coming into this split, featuring four rookies that have never played in the highest tier of EMEA League of Legends. However, the Spanish team has pulled off an incredible lower-bracket run that will be remembered for years to come.

Top laner Myrwn has impressed with his aggressive playstyle and crazy champion pool. ADC Supa has also established himself as a top-tier carry player in his debut LEC split. MAD Lions KOI are on the precipice of completing one of the most unreal runs in the history of the LEC.

Despite MAD Lions KOI's superb run, G2 Esports could likely end it and win the LEC 2024 Winter Split. G2 Esports have been on a different level, with no team coming close to their team fighting and map awareness.

Head-to-head

The current iterations of G2 Esports and MAD Lions KOI have only played against each other once, with the former emerging victorious.

Previous results

G2 Esports' most recent result was a commanding 3-0 victory against Team BDS. Similarly, MAD Lions KOI also defeated Team BDS in their previous game with a 3-2 score.

LEC 2024 Winter Split rosters

Listed below are the expected rosters in the G2 Esports vs MAD Lions KOI matchup:

G2 Esports Position MAD Lions KOI Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik Top Alex "Myrwn" Villarejo Martin "Yike" Sundelin Jungle Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla Rasmus "Caps" Winther Mid Bartłomiej " Fresskowy " Przewoźnik Steven "Hans sama" Liv ADC David "Supa" Martinez Garcia Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle Support Alvaro "Alvaro" Fernández Dylan Falco Head Coach Tomás " Melzhet " Campelos

Livestream details

The date and timings for the League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split Grand Finals matchup featuring G2 Esports vs MAD Lions KOI are as follows:

PT : February 18, 8 am

: February 18, 8 am CEST : February 18, 6 pm

: February 18, 6 pm IST : February 18, 9:30 pm

: February 18, 9:30 pm KST: February 19, 1 am

To watch G2 Esports vs MAD Lions KOI live, you can visit the following websites:

