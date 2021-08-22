"G2, I believe in you": DAMWON Kia's Khan trusts that the EU giants will qualify for the League of Legends World Championships

The League of Legends World championships are still quite far away. However, it seems that the rivalry between the teams has already started brewing.

A few weeks back, G2 Esports’ Mikyx made a few comments about the bot lane domination of EU and Korea. Mikyx felt that EU is in a much better state compared to Korea. However, top players from League of Legends' LCK such as ShowMaker and Keria fired back, saying that LEC botlanes do not stand a chance. They even went on to say that the LEC matchups are so weak that they do not feel like watching those games.

DK Khan: "The current G2 is kind of like a broken toy. I just hope they show up at Worlds." https://t.co/FtnUmgjZXo — David P (@lymyvupuzok) August 14, 2021

It seems that DK’s Khan has also joined the party, this time with G2’s Wunder on target.

Rivalry between League of Legends’ G2 and DK is firing up ahead of World Championships

G2 is yet to make it into Worlds this year as they will have to defeat Fnatic in the lower bracket of the LEC on August 22, 2021. However, it seems DK’s top laner Khan has made some inspiring comments about G2 even though he added a twist to it.

In a recent interview, Khan mentioned that G2 has traditionally been a great team. Every team has their bad days, however, since they were good, they can be once again. He wants G2 to win and qualify for League of Legends' World Championships so that DK can destroy them on the big stage.

He said that,

“G2, I believe in you! You used to be a good team, good enough to put me through that pain during 2019. If a team used to be good, it's easy for that team to become good once again. I hope you regain your form and make it to worlds. Seriously, please. So I can crush you into pieces.”

who? — Martin Hansen (@G2Wunder) August 21, 2021

However, G2’s Wunder, who has traditionally been known for trash talking, commented back on this. He tweeted in a sarcastic manner as if they had no idea who Khan was.

G2 has traditionally been known as the LCK killers within League of Legends. However, the team has fallen from the top in recent times and has struggled to find his footing at domestic tournaments. If G2 does not make it to Worlds then all of this will just become a meme. However, if they do, then that will lead to some really spicy matches within League of Legends World Championships.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod